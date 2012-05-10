* Prompt gas prices up due to Langeled maintenance May 11-15

* Mild weather weighs on demand

LONDON May 10 British spot gas prices rose on Thursday morning in expectation of maintenance work on Norway's' Langeled pipeline, but lower demand due to milder weather capped gains.

Gas for day-ahead delivery rose 0.80 pence to 59.55 pence per therm at 0900 GMT, while gas for within-day delivery traded at 59.00 pence per therm.

Supporting prices, Norwegian imports via the Langeled pipeline - Britain's main sub-sea import line - were down due to scheduled maintenance works between May 11 and 15.

Analysts at Point Carbon expected day-ahead prices to rise as high as 60 pence per therm due to the restricted imports from Norway.

"The Langeled flows are lower today and maintenance is expected to lower the flows even more on day-ahead," they said.

Despite tighter supply, National Grid data showed daily demand fell around 25 percent below the seasonal average due to warmer weather that reduces heating needs, and flows were expected to exceed demand by over 15 million cubic metres (mcm).

The UK's Met Office said temperatures would remain stable with highs of around 16 degrees Celsius, which will further weigh on demand.

Further out on the curve, gas prices for delivery in winter 2012/2013 rose back above 69 pence per therm.

The rise follows steep drops earlier in May that resulted in the contract's 50 exponential daily moving average (DMA) line to fall below its 100 DMA equivalent for the first time since February.

Traders said that forward gas trading was expected to remain choppy in the near future.

"With all the economic and political uncertainty in Europe and the Middle East and volatile oil trading, it is very hard to see where prices will be going," one gas trader said.

In the power market UK baseload (24 hours delivery) power for Friday traded at 46.40 pounds per megawatt hour. (Reporting By Alessandra Prentice and Henning Gloystein; editing by Jason Neely)