* Within-day gas prices up on drop in Dutch gas flows
* Winter gas prices fall with oil
By Henning Gloystein
LONDON, May 17 British wholesale gas prices for
immediate delivery rose on Thursday morning as Dutch gas flows
to Britain dropped to zero while prices for delivery on Friday
were weaker on the prospect of rising flows from Norway by the
end of the week.
Gas prices for within-day delivery were at 58.80 pence per
therm at 0930 BST (0830 GMT) on Thursday, up 0.6 pence since
Wednesday morning.
"Dutch gas flows to Britain have dropped to zero today and
low Dutch imports into the UK are a bullish factor for NBP
prices," Point Carbon analysts said.
As a result of this drop, the British gas system was
expected to be around 29 million cubic metres (mcm), or almost
13 percent, undersupplied.
But the outlook was expected to improve by the end of the
week as maintenance at Ormen Lange - Britain's main sub-sea gas
import pipeline - was expected to conclude on Thursday,
substantially increasing gas flows from Norway into Britain by
Friday.
As a result, day-ahead gas prices eased slightly since
Wednesday, trading just under 58 pence a therm on Thursday
morning.
Day-ahead baseload (24 hours delivery) power prices were
also down, trading at 44.25 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh), 1.75
pounds lower than the previous day.
The drop was a result of typically lower electricity demand
on Friday and because warmer weather is expected over the
weekend.
The UK's MetOffice said that temperatures could rise above
20 degrees Celcius over the weekend, although showers would
still be possible across most of the country.
FORWARD CURVE
Further out on the curve, gas prices for delivery in winter
2012/2013 were at 66.35 pence a therm, their lowest level since
January.
Since the current downtrend began in late March, the
contract has lost over 11.50 percent in value.
Technical indicators, such as the Relative Strength Index
(RSI) imply an oversold contract, opening the possibility for
some technical buying, but traders said that the outlook
remained bearish, especially since front-month Brent crude
prices dropped below $110 a barrel for the first time since
early January on Thursday morning.