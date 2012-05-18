* Within-day gas falls five percent as Langeled flows treble

* Theddlethorpe maintenance cuts supply

* Winter gas at four-month low as oil leads losses

* Power down despite looming French import cuts

LONDON, May 18 British short-term gas prices fell to a two-month low on Friday after a high increase in imports via Norway's Langeled pipeline flooded the market with gas and balanced out supply losses resulting from maintenance work elsewhere.

Gas for within-day delivery fell nearly 3 pence, around five percent day on day, to 55.50 pence per therm as the market was oversupplied by more than 20 million cubic metres per day (mcm/d).

The main reason for oversupply was a jump in Norwegian gas imports through Langeled, which have more than trebled since Thursday afternoon to over 60 mcm/d, National Grid data showed.

"Langeled is ramping up and everyone sells it," said on UK gas trader at a utility.

Flows through the pipeline had been cut last weekend and earlier this week when a gas processing plant feeding the pipeline was undergoing maintenance.

Exports have been steadily increasing since the end of the work on Tuesday.

Gas supply from Conoco Phillips' Theddlethorpe terminal was also cut as one-week maintenance work which shut down the facility commenced on Thursday.

Low gas demand also helped push down prices with consumption levels slipping 18 percent below seasonal norms.

Day-ahead gas also fell on Friday, shedding 0.95 pence to 56.05 pence per therm.

Further out, benchmark front-season prices fell to a fresh four-month low as Brent oil prices slipped to the lowest level this year under $107 per barrel with eurozone debt troubles intensifying after Moody's downgraded 16 Spanish banks.

The UK winter 2012 gas contract fell 0.60 pence to 65.00 pence, while summer 2013 gas traded at 57.30 pence, down 0.85 pence.

In Britain's wholesale electricity market prices tracked losses in the gas market, defying the impact from a loss in French power imports scheduled from Monday.

The 2,000-megawatt (MW) interconnector to France is planned to shut down for maintenance from Monday until May 29.

Britain was importing from France at full capacity, which has been capped at 1,000 MW for ongoing valve replacement work.

British baseload day-ahead power slipped over one pound to 43.20 pounds per megawatt-hour. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by William Hardy)