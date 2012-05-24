* Britain's gas market 17.8 mcm short despite low demand

* Forward prices tumble with power and coal

By Henning Gloystein

OSLO, May 24 Britain's gas market remained tight on Thursday and prices remained firm as pipeline supplies from Norway were still reduced following a Norwegian gas field outage earlier this week.

National Grid data showed that Norwegian gas flows via the Langeled pipeline was pumping just above 30 million cubic metres per day (mcm/day) to Britain on Thursday morning after Statoil suspended production at Norway's biggest gas field at 1859 GMT on Tuesday.

Langeled is Britain's main sub-sea gas import route and has a capacity of 70 mcm/day.

Although daily gas demand in Britain was set to be only around 192.6 mcm on Thursday, over a quarter below the seasonal norm, the system was expected to be undersupplied by 17.8 mcm, according to National Grid, implying the need for storage withdrawals.

Britain's gas storage sites were filled to an average of 56.2 percent on Wednesday, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe, some 4 percent above the European average level.

As a result of the undersupply, and despite mild weather dominating Britain, spot gas prices in the UK remained firm.

Gas prices for within-day delivery were trading at 53 pence per therm, only slightly lower than the previous day.

Prices for delivery on Friday were at 52.45 pence, down from over 53 pence the previous day, although traders said the fall was largely a result of typically lower demand on Fridays.

Power prices for baseload (24 hours) delivery on Friday were trading at 39.85 pounds a megawatt-hour (MWh), almost a pound lower than on Wednesday.

The UK's MetOffice said it expected Britain's warm weather to continue over the weekend, with temperatures as high as 25 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Further out on the curve, gas prices for delivery in winter 2012 and 2013 fell below 65 pence a therm, and to their lowest level since January.

The contract fell in line with sharp drops also seen in power and coal forward prices and was a result of well supplied markets and concerns of the future of the eurozone. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Alison Birrane)