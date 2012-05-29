* Langeled flows had already been reduced since last week

* Price rises further slowed by low demand

* Temperatures to remain mild for rest of week

By Henning Gloystein

OSLO, May 29 British prompt gas prices rose on Tuesday morning following the closure of the Langeled gas pipeline, but weak demand meant the system remained well supplied despite the outage, slowing price rises.

Gas flows to Britain from Norway through the Langeled pipeline dropped to zero on Monday evening following a shutdown at the Easington LRF-terminal, Norway's gas operator Gassco said.

The terminal was shut on Monday night at 22:15 CET (2015 GMT) and Gassco said on its website that, at best, it expected flows to begin starting up in the evening of Tuesday, May 29.

But the market impact of the closure was limited as flows through Langeled, Britain's main sub-sea gas import route with a total capacity of 70 million cubic metres per day (mcm/d), had already been reduced to around 30 mcm/d for much of last week following a technical outage at Norway's Troll A gas platform.

Gas or within-day delivery was trading around 55.30 pence per therm at 0815 BST (0715 GMT), up 1.55 pence since Monday morning.

Day-ahead gas prices were up 0.95 pence to 55 pence a therm.

Power prices for baseload (24 hours) delivery on Wednesday were trading at 42.50 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh), up three pounds a MWh from Monday's close.

Traders said price rises were slowed because of low British gas demand as a result of warm weather in the UK for the past ten days and because a long weekend ahead has cut industrial usage.

Gas demand on Tuesday was expected to be 191.3 mcm/d, 26.5 percent below the seasonal norm, according to National Grid.

Gas flows were expected to be around 207 mcm/d, leaving the system 15.7 mcm oversupplied.

The UK's MetOffice said it expected temperatures to remain mild for the remainder of the week, but at lower levels than last week. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Alison Birrane)