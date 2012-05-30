* Langeled pipeline flows to UK resume
* Mild weather, long weekend push demand 25 pct below norm
* Forward gas prices drop with oil
By Henning Gloystein
OSLO, May 30 UK prompt gas prices dropped on
Wednesday morning as North Sea gas supplies improved and demand
remained far below the seasonal norm because of mild weather and
a long weekend ahead.
Gas demand for Wednesday was expected to be 195.7 million
cubic metres, almost a quarter below the seasonal norm,
according to data from National Grid, and at expected flows of
207.3 mcm, the system was forecast to be 11.6 mcm oversupplied.
The long system was because Easington's gas terminal, which
feeds gas from Norway into Britain, came through the 70 mcm/d
Langeled pipeline, restarting after a brief outage the previous
day.
Langeled was pumping almost 30 mcm/d into Britain on
Wednesday morning, according to National Grid.
Additionally, the Bacton gas field returned from
maintenance, Point Carbon said.
As a result of the weak demand and increased supply, gas
prices for within-day delivery were at 53 pence per therm at
0845 BST (0745 GMT) on Wednesday, down 2.3 pence since Tuesday
morning.
The contract for next day delivery was down 2.8 pence to
52.20 pence per therm.
Analysts at Point Carbon said they expected spot gas prices
to move sideways on Thursday as colder weather would lift demand
but supplies from the North Sea were expected to improve
further.
Power prices for baseload (24 hours) delivery on Thursday
were also down, shedding a pound to 41.50 pounds per
megawatt-hour.
The UK's MetOffice said that it expected the weather to
remain mild until the end of the week, but that maximum
temperatures could fall below 20 degrees Celsius.
Further out on the curve, prices also gave in as front-month
Brent crude dropped back below $106 per barrel, on track for its
biggest monthly decline in two years as a worsening euro zone
debt crisis weighed on markets.
As a result, the UK's winter 2012/2013 gas contract also
dropped, falling to 65.75 pence a therm, down from over 67 pence
earlier this week.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by James Jukwey)