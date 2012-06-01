* Gas demand expected at 189.6 mcm/d, 25 pct below the norm

* Gas supply seen at 190 mcm/d

* Weather outlook for long weekend mixed - MetOffice

By Henning Gloystein

LONDON, June 1 British prompt gas prices dropped on Friday morning as weak demand ahead of a long weekend offset low North Sea gas flows.

Gas prices for delivery the next working day were trading at 53.50 pence a therm at 0830 BST (0730 GMT) on Friday, down half a penny since Thursday.

Gas for within-day delivery was down 0.65 pence to 53.25 pence a therm.

In the power market, day-ahead baseload was trading at 40.15 pounds per megawatt-hour, down 25 pence on the day.

Analysts at Point Carbon said that they expected prices to move sideways or sightly upward in a range from 53.90 t 54.10 pence per therm.

Gas flows into Britian were expected to be relatively low on Friday, around 190 million cubic metres (mcm), according to National Grid.

The 70 mcm Langeled pipeline from Norway was still at reduced capacity, pumping under 18 mcm to Britain.

But despite the low supplies, the system was expected to be balanced, with gas demand for Friday expected to be 189.1 million cubic metres (mcm), over a quarter below the seasonal norm, according to National Grid.

Traders said that low supplies and demand had offset one another on Friday morning.

"The system is balanced, so the factor that pulled prices down a bit this morning is that the long Jubilee weekend means many traders are closing down positions today before they go on a short vacation," one UK gas trader said.

Monday and Tuesday next week are a holiday in Britain, as the Queen celebrates her 60th throne anniversary.

WEATHER

The UK's MetOffice said that the weather outlook for the long weekend was mixed, with mld weather dominating on Saturday, and colder and rainier conditions expected for Sunday.

For Monday, the MetOffice said it expected conditions to be "cloudy, cool, with outbreaks of rain," while Tuesday would see a dry start, with rains likelt later in the day.