* Norwegian output strains UK supply-demand
* German maintenance may drive UK exports Friday
LONDON, June 6 British prompt gas prices rose on
Wednesday as greater storage refills and higher planned exports
to Europe squeezed supplies from Norway and domestic North Sea
fields.
Day-ahead prices gained a penny to 55.85 pence per
therm as supply fell short of demand, in part due to ongoing
flow reductions via Norway's main export route to Britain, the
Langeled pipeline.
Point Carbon market analysts forecast the contract to remain
in its current price range after correctly predicting the extent
of gains earlier in the session.
The country's pipelines were undersupplied by 11 million
cubic meters/day (mcm/day), despite demand running 30 percent
below seasonal norms at 198 mcm/day, data from National Grid
showed.
UK Continental Shelf output steadied at 117 mcm/day.
Liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals pumped 67 mcm/day into the
transmission system, slightly higher than last week, while
imports from the Netherlands improved to 10 mcm/day.
But rapid inventory rebuilds and rising exports to
continental markets outweighed the marginal gains in supply.
Exports to Europe are nominated at 23 mcm/day, level-pegging
with earlier levels, but could increase sharply on Friday as
terminal maintenance in Germany curtails deliveries from Norway
and boosts demand for UK gas, Point Carbon said.
Two additional LNG tankers will deliver to the UK on June 10
and June 23 from Algeria and Qatar, respectively.
"The prompt market is well supported by the supply shortage
caused by Norwegian production staying at lower levels," a
trader from a major UK utility said.
Norway's Statoil is turning down output because it
is nearing its quarterly production targets, he added.
Further forward, the benchmark winter 2012 gas contract rose
almost half a penny to 65.85 pence.
WEATHER
The UK's MetOffice said that the weather outlook over the
fortnight was mixed, with unsettled weather initially dominating
until mid-June, when there are indications of stable weather for
southern and eastern parts.
"Towards mid-June, there are some indications of slightly
less unsettled weather, especially for southern and eastern
parts. Temperatures generally below average, and feeling
particularly cool in strong winds," it said.
POWER
Baseload UK power prices for day-ahead delivery traded at
42.60 pounds per megawatt hour.