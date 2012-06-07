* Demand 30 percent below historical average
* Storage facilities emptier compared with last year
LONDON, June 7 British prompt gas prices rose on
Thursday morning, due to an undersupplied network as higher
heating demand driven by unseasonably cold temperatures,
elevated exports and storage refills tightened the fundamental
outlook.
The day-ahead gas contract was little changed at 56 pence
per therm amid expectations of more supply availability combined
with lower demand prior to the weekend.
Gas for immediate delivery increased 0.70 pence to 56.70
pence. The country's pipeline network opened 17 million cubic
meters/day short of gas, which narrowed to 11.5 mcm/day short by
0830 GMT.
While demand at 199 mcm/day was 30 percent below the
historical average on Thursday, traders said the comparison was
misleading as it contrasted current recession-constrained demand
levels against economically prosperous periods.
"The prompt market found a bottom at 53 pence a therm...it
has bounced off that to trade in the mid-50s range, now we're
waiting to see if it can go any higher," a trader from a major
European utility said.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Long-range gas stockpiles were 70 percent full, versus 33
percent full in 2011, while mid-range inventories were 30
percent full compared with 46 percent last year.
The benchmark winter 2012 gas contract was little changed at
65.9 pence.
UK Continental Shelf production was unchanged at 117
mcm/day, while Norway contributed about 40 mcm/day.
Planned exports to Europe steadied at 23 mcm/day and
injections into storage were pegged at 20 mcm/day.
WEATHER
The UK MetOffice's 6-15 day weather forecast said:
"Temperatures generally slightly below average, perhaps
recovering to near average later."