* UK prompt gas decouples from European trends * Norway, Netherlands step up UK deliveries * Norway postpones maintenance on Karsto plant LONDON, June 14 British gas prices for next-day delivery fell on Thursday morning after the closure of a major export pipeline trapped more gas in the UK as imports from Norway and the Netherlands improved. The day-ahead contract fell 0.60 pence to 54.30 pence per therm at 0800 GMT, driven lower by expectations of oversupply during the outage period of the pipeline feeding gas to Belgium. Exports to Europe will be unavailable until June 28 via the Britain-Belgium Interconnector, leaving more gas available for UK consumers, and decoupling UK gas prices from those on continental markets. Norway stepped up imports via the Langeled line, the UK's main import artery, more than doubling to 40 million cubic meters/day (mcm/day). Flows from the Netherlands via the BBL pipeline resumed after dropping to zero on Monday. North Sea gas output dropped after Centrica's Morecambe South gas field was due to enter maintenance on Thursday. Britain's gas market was slightly undersupplied as heavy injections into storage facilities have been nominated, despite higher combined imports compared with Wednesday levels. "All in all we believe the UK day-ahead contract will continue to drop today," analysts at Point Carbon said. "Our conclusion is bearish, with prices declining from 54.9 to 53.8 p/th," Point Carbon said. Further out, forward contracts steadied on the back of marginal movements on the prompt and on neutral signs from the oil market, where Brent remained at around $97 per barrel ahead of a meeting of OPEC members to decide on the group's oil output policy and Greek elections over the weekend. Front-quarter gas traded above the prompt at 55.10 pence per therm, while the benchmark front-season contract added just 0.05 pence to 64.85 pence. Day-ahead power shed 60 pence to 41.20 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh). (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by James Jukwey)