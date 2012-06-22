* Winter 2012 gas hovers near 16-month low

LONDON, 22 June British spot gas prices fell slightly on Friday on ample supplies but contracts further forward rose due to supply concerns.

The day-ahead gas contract was little changed at 55.1 0 pence per therm but gas for immediate delivery fell nearly half a penny to 55.25 pence.

The price of benchmark winter 2012 gas hovered near a 16-month low achieved on Thursday, trading slightly above that level at 63.50 pence.

The price of oil rebounded above $90 a barrel, lending support to forward gas prices, which are tied to a barrel of crude.

Other prompt contracts rose slightly in response to concerns that imminent maintenance work on receiving terminals and gas fields may tighten supplies.

"There is this concern that the market will struggle to find the gas it needs ahead of fresh maintenance," a UK trader said, despite the outage on Britain's gas exporting pipeline boosting domestic supplies.

The UK's Teesside Gas Processing Plant in northeast England will start a 25-day maintenance outage from July 1, operator PX said earlier in the week.

The outage will cut a further 6 percent of the UK's gas processing capacity on top of other maintenance-related supply losses, including at Centrica's South Morecambe gas field until 9 July.

Deteriorating economic conditions have erased the impact of geopolitically-driven gains in the price of gas from last year.

Escalating unrest across the Arab world crippled gas exports from Egypt and Libya to Europe at a time when rising demand in post-earthquake Japan led to diversions of liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments away from Britain.

Analysts at Point Carbon saw further downside for the day-ahead contract forecasting a potential day low of 54.5 pence.

The gas market was oversupplied by 8 million cubic meters/day (mcm/day), with demand 33 percent below seasonal norms at 167 mcm/day.

UK long-range storage facility Rough matched last year levels at 78 percent full.

In the power market, baseload day-ahead electricity traded at 41.2 pounds per megawatt hour. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by William Hardy)