LONDON, Sept 10 British prompt gas prices defied a 70 percent drop in imports from Norway due to maintenance and traded down from Friday's closing levels as constantly weak demand weighed on short-term contracts.

Gas for within-day delivery fell 0.30 pence to 60.05 pence per therm even though Britain's gas system was slightly undersupplied following the start of maintenance work at various supply sites.

The system was around 5 million cubic metres per day (mcm/d) short, National Grid data showed, after imports from Norway fell as low as 15 mcm/d due to maintenance at the country's Kollsnes gas processing plant and a supply stop from Shell's Bacton terminal, also due to maintenance.

Weak demand levels countered the supply losses, with the use of gas to produce electricity only at 21 percent of overall power production over the past 24 hours.

Day-ahead and contracts later in the week rose, however, as colder weather forecasts are expected to impact demand.

"Who knows whether the system will continue coping with lower supply. It's been very warm this weekend and it gets cooler from tomorrow so demand goes up as the week goes on," one gas trader at a UK energy supplier said.

Gas for day-ahead delivery rose 0.20 pence to 60.25 pence per therm, while the balance-of-the-week contract traded at 60.20, also up 0.20 pence.

Britain's Met Office predicted cooler weather from Tuesday and more unsettled conditions from next week with risks of gales and overnight fog.

Further out, contracts shed value across the curve on the back of prompt losses and because weak Chinese economic data could mean lower demand for energy in the world's second-biggest oil consumer nation.

But Brent crude prices climbed towards $115 per barrel as weak Chinese and U.S. economic data renewed speculation over the U.S. Federal Reserve pumping more money into the economy, a move that would support oil prices.

Winter 2012 gas prices shed 0.30 pence to 66.35 pence per therm and summer gas declined 0.10 pence to 61.35 pence.

In Britain's power market the UK day-ahead baseload contract rose around 33 pence to 43.58 pounds per megawatt-hour, pushed higher by a shortage of supply from the country's nuclear plants.

EDF Energy's 620-MW Hartlepool 2 nuclear unit remained offline on Monday after it was stopped on Saturday for planned refuelling.

No date was given for when the unit is expected to resume output.

The company's 500-MW Hunterston B-7 nuclear unit remained offline, having stopped production on Aug. 17 for a planned outage, while its 550 MW Dungeness B22 unit is due to return to output on Monday, following a gas circulator fault.

Further out on the curve, the Winter 2012 contract ticked 30 pence lower to 49.35 pounds following the weakness of the equivalent gas price. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Susanna Twidale; Editing by Anthony Barker)