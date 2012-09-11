* Day-ahead gas prices up 8 pct in September

* System seen 23.5 mcm/d short

LONDON, Sept 11 British prompt gas prices firmed on Tuesday morning as imports from Norway remained low, leaving the system undersupplied and opening the possibility of further price rises, analysts said.

Gas for next-day delivery was trading at 60.25 pence per therm at 0800 GMT on Tuesday, up almost 8 percent since the beginning of the month and at their highest since mid-May.

Analysts said the high prices were a result of an undersupplied system.

"Consumption points in a bullish direction for day-ahead. Ongoing maintenance and a tight Continental balance results in low Langeled imports (from Norway), limited BBL imports (from the Netherlands) pointing in a bullish direction this morning," analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said, adding that day-ahead prices could rise as high as 60.8 pence per therm.

Gas demand was expected to be at 145.1 million cubic metres (mcm) on Tuesday, over 40 percent below the seasonal norm, according to National Grid data.

Despite this low demand, the system was expected to be 23.5 mcm short, with flows seen at 121.6 mcm.

Power prices also reacted to the undersupplied gas market, with prices for baseload delivery (24 hours) the next day rising 70 pence per megawatt-hour (MWh) to 44.320 pounds per MWh.

Further out on the curve, prices for delivery in winter eased despite the firm spot market.

Trading at 65.90 pence a therm, gas prices for delivery in the winter 2012/2013 heating season were below 66 pence for the first time this year, and prices for delivery in summer 2013 were also down slightly, at 31.33 pence per therm.

French Bank Societe Generale said it expected prices to drop further.

"We recommend selling NBP Summer 13 as we believe the forward curve has not taken into account the 11 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas already 'pre-paid' by European companies, a level that is expected to increase slightly in 2012," the bank said in a research note on Tuesday,

"The increase in Russian contracted volumes and, going forward, redirected LNG given tepid demand in Europe is likely to weigh on gas prices until 2013, especially in the summer."

During the summer, LNG tightness receded, with Japanese spot prices easing from $18.5/MBtu (end June) to $13.1/MBtu (end August) on account of buyers having planned sufficient quantities to make up the lack of nuclear power. Faced with the drop in prices, several LNG producing countries are redirecting their flexible volumes from Asia to Europe. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Alison Birrane)