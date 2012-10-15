* Gas prices down despite strong demand

* Power prices up on Friday's Heysham 1-1 nuclear outage

LONDON Oct 15 British prompt gas prices eased on Monday morning as Norwegian exports managed to meet strong demand, which stood above the seasonal norm for the fist time since the beginning of the new gas year on Oct. 1.

Gas prices for delivery the next day were trading at 63.25 pence per therm at 0800 GMT, down 0.25 since Friday, and prices for within-day delivery were trading at 64 pence.

Gas demand was expected to be at 230.6 million cubic metres (mcm) on Monday, slightly above the seasonal norm of 228.1 mcm, according to data from National Grid.

The weak economy and cheap coal have meant that gas demand has typically been around 20 percent below the seasonal norm in 2012.

Despite the high demand, the system looked as if it could largely meet needs, with flows expected at 229.1 mcm.

Analysts said this was largely a result of improved flows from Norway, which have so far been shaky in October. [ID:nL5E8LCC2B

"Langeled (gas pipeline from Norway to UK) is flowing close to capacity as the Troll (gas field) outage was solved on Friday," analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said.

Langeled has a capacity of around 70 mcm per day and is Britain's main pipeline to receive Norwegian gas.

Point Carbon also said that they expected prices to ease by Tuesday as gas consumption in Britain would drop along with a milder weather outlook.

The UK's MetOfice said that it expected top temperatures to rise by two degrees Celsius from 15 to 17 degrees between Monday and Tuesday, with conditions "windy during the morning with gusts possibly reaching gale force," although winds were expected to ease in the afternoon.

Further out on the curve, the improved Norwegian supplies also led to easing prices, with the contract for delivery next summer remaining below 61 pence per therm at 60.75 pence.

"The recent Norwegian gas export troubles had everybody in the market worried so we began pricing a risk premium into the forward market, but with Langeled back in operation and the UK system seemingly able to cope with increased demand, that premium is now being taken out again," one gas trader said.

The drop means that UK forward gas prices are getting closer to their 50, 100 and 100 exponential daily moving average (DMA) values around 60.50, 60.22 and 60.60 pence per therm respectively.

In the power markets, prices for baseload (24 hours) delivery the next day edged up 1.35 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh) between Friday and Monday to 48.50 pound sper MWh, largely as a result of Friday's unplanned outage at EDF Energy's 610-megawatt Heysham 1-1 nuclear reactor.