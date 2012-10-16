* Market seen 6.3 mcm oversupplied
* Demand rises from gas-fired power generators
* Norwegian exports help meet strong demand
LONDON, Oct 16 British prompt gas prices edged
lower on Tuesday as high demand was met by strong exports from
Norway, leaving the market oversupplied by 6.3 million cubic
meters (mcm), National Grid data showed.
Gas for day-ahead delivery fell by 0.40 pence per therm on
Tuesday morning to 63.20 pence at 0820 GMT.
Improved supplies of gas, particularly from Norway have
helped to keep a lid on prices despite strong demand for the
fuel from power generators, analysts at Thomson Reuters Point
Carbon said.
Britain's gas market supply was expected to be 230.6 mcm on
Tuesday, outstripping the forecast demand of 224.3 mcm, National
Grid data showed.
"Gas for Power consumption is high due to different nuclear
outages," the analysts said.
A total of 2,820 MW of nuclear capacity in the country was
offline Tuesday morning, meaning electricity producers needed to
use more gas-fired generation to make up the shortfall.
However, strong gas supplies from Norway helped to offset this
demand, the analysts said.
Flows through the Langeled pipeline that connects Norway
with Britain were close to capacity Tuesday morning at 65
million cubic meters (mcm) this morning, according to data on
the National Grid website.
"We expect Langeled to continue with high volumes going
forward," the analysts said.
The November gas contract rose 0.30 pence to 63.45 pence per
therm, lifted by cooler weather forecasts for the coming month
and higher oil prices, traders said.
Front-month Brent Crude rose above $116 per barrel this
morning buoyed by supply concerns after the European Union
placed more sanctions on Iran.
In Britain's power market prices for day-ahead delivery
slipped 2.40 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh) to 46.10 pounds per
MWh as higher generation from wind farms helped to offset lower
electricity output from the country's nuclear plants.
Supply from wind power generators is expected to hit 3,200
MW late Wednesday evening, up from levels below 2,400 MW on
Tuesday.
Nuclear capacity was hampered by outages at Magnox's Wylfa 1
unit, EDF' Energy's Hunterston B-7, Hinkley Point B-7 and its
Heysham 1-1 and 1-2 reactors.