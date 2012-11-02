* System seen 10.4 mcm short

* Day-ahead price rises 2.3 pct

* Power prices up on nuclear outages

LONDON, Nov 2 British prompt gas prices rose on Friday as exports from Norway fell, leaving the country undersupplied by 10.4 million cubic metres (mcm) per day but analysts said further gains would be limited by high storage levels.

Gas prices for delivery the next day gained by 1.45 pence per therm (2.3 percent) to 64.95 pence between Thursday and Friday morning, and prices for within-day delivery were up 1.75 pence to 65.00 pence at 0940 GMT.

The system has opened slightly short this morning. (And) there are currently storage withdrawals of 13 mcm. Higher withdrawals could be necessary to balance the system," analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said, adding that further withdrawals from storage could balance the system, limiting the upside for prices.

Norwegian supplies to Britain, Europe's most traded gas market, fell by 17.7 mcm to 85.3 mcm due to maintenance at the SEGAL terminal, operated by Royal Dutch Shell. [ID: nL5E8M21QV]

British gas demand was expected to be 258.8 million mcm on Friday, six percent above the seasonal norm, according to data from National Grid.

With flows expected at 248.4 mcm, the system would be left 10.4 mcm undersupplied, requiring imports from continental Europe or storage withdrawals.

Britain's gas storage sites are filled to an average of 98.17 percent, down from 98.6 percent on the previous day according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE), but up from below 95 percent in mid-October.

Power prices reacted to stronger spot gas, with prices for baseload (24 hours) delivery the next day up 4.50 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh) to 52.25 pounds a MWh. Power prices also rose in response to two outages at nuclear power plants on Wednesday and Thursday [ID: nL5E8M1DZN] [ID: nL5E8M12YW]

Further out on the curve, prices for delivery next summer dropped to 61.35 pence per therm, their lowest level since mid-October.

This means that the contract is approaching its 50 exponential daily moving average (DMA) value at 61.20 pence per therm.

Should the contract drop below its 50 DMA, it would be the first time since early October that it drops below either its 50 100 or 200 DMA value.

Moving average convergence-divergence (MACD) signals are also bearish, and the relative strength index (RSI) is neutral around 46.85 points, meaning that there is room on the up- and downside for the contract to move before the RSI implies an overbought (70 points) or oversold (30 points) market.