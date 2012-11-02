* System seen 10.4 mcm short
* Day-ahead price rises 2.3 pct
* Power prices up on nuclear outages
LONDON, Nov 2 British prompt gas prices rose on
Friday as exports from Norway fell, leaving the country
undersupplied by 10.4 million cubic metres (mcm) per day but
analysts said further gains would be limited by high storage
levels.
Gas prices for delivery the next day gained by
1.45 pence per therm (2.3 percent) to 64.95 pence between
Thursday and Friday morning, and prices for within-day delivery
were up 1.75 pence to 65.00 pence at 0940 GMT.
The system has opened slightly short this morning. (And)
there are currently storage withdrawals of 13 mcm. Higher
withdrawals could be necessary to balance the system," analysts
at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said, adding that further
withdrawals from storage could balance the system, limiting the
upside for prices.
Norwegian supplies to Britain, Europe's most traded gas
market, fell by 17.7 mcm to 85.3 mcm due to maintenance at the
SEGAL terminal, operated by Royal Dutch Shell. [ID:
nL5E8M21QV]
British gas demand was expected to be 258.8 million mcm on
Friday, six percent above the seasonal norm, according to data
from National Grid.
With flows expected at 248.4 mcm, the system would be left
10.4 mcm undersupplied, requiring imports from continental
Europe or storage withdrawals.
Britain's gas storage sites are filled to an average of
98.17 percent, down from 98.6 percent on the previous day
according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE), but up
from below 95 percent in mid-October.
Power prices reacted to stronger spot gas, with prices for
baseload (24 hours) delivery the next day up 4.50 pounds per
megawatt-hour (MWh) to 52.25 pounds a MWh. Power prices also
rose in response to two outages at nuclear power plants on
Wednesday and Thursday [ID: nL5E8M1DZN] [ID: nL5E8M12YW]
Further out on the curve, prices for delivery next summer
dropped to 61.35 pence per therm, their lowest level since
mid-October.
This means that the contract is approaching its 50
exponential daily moving average (DMA) value at 61.20 pence per
therm.
Should the contract drop below its 50 DMA, it would be the
first time since early October that it drops below either its 50
100 or 200 DMA value.
Moving average convergence-divergence (MACD) signals are
also bearish, and the relative strength index (RSI) is neutral
around 46.85 points, meaning that there is room on the up- and
downside for the contract to move before the RSI implies an
overbought (70 points) or oversold (30 points) market.