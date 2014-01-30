* Bearish prompt triggers sell-off in long-term market
* Prompt contracts defy rise in gas demand
* Rough storage helps balance system
LONDON, Jan 30 British gas for delivery this
summer plunged to a fresh one-and-a-half-year low on Thursday as
weakness in prompt prices translated into losses across the
curve.
The summer 2014 gas contract shed 0.55 pence to
60.65 pence ($1) per therm on Thursday, the lowest since August
2012. The contract has posted a 4 percent loss in just one week.
Bearish momentum from the prompt, where contracts have been
sliding due to mild weather, has moved over to the long-term
market and triggered a sell-off of seasonal contracts.
British prompt gas prices also posted steep losses on
Thursday despite a rise in demand.
Gas for within-day delivery fell 0.95 pence to 62.25 pence
per therm, while day-ahead prices traded at 62.50
pence, down 0.85 pence day on day.
"Gas falls further, shrugging off higher demand as supply
confidence persists due to mild temperature forecasts," one gas
trader said.
Prompt gas prices were at levels last seen in November, an
atypical situation for January, when demand usually rises.
The gas system balanced in the late morning after opening
short as Britain's gas storage sites helped make up for the
shortfall.
The Rough storage facility, Britain's largest, was flowing
at a rate of around 45 million cubic metres per day (mcm/d) on
Thursday morning, National Grid data showed.
Weather forecasts for the remainder of the week and the week
ahead pointed to continued mild temperatures.
The contract for gas deliveries on weekdays next week fell
0.80 pence to 62.10 pence per therm.
Prices in Britain's power market also fell on Thursday as
day-ahead wind power production levels were forecast to reach
highs of around 6 gigawatts (GW).
The day-ahead baseload contract slipped 2.45 pounds to 47
pounds per megawatt-hour.
EDF Energy's 550-MW Dungeness B22 nuclear reactor is
scheduled to go offline on Friday for a planned outage.
($1 = 0.6041 British pounds)
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jane Baird)