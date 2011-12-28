* Ormen Lange resumes flows to UK

* But system remains 33 mcm short

LONDON Dec 28 The UK gas system remained tight on Wednesday after a storm took out Norwegian North Sea gas flows to Britain at the beginning of the week, increasing the need for storage withdrawals.

Norwegian gas flows from Royal Dutch Shell's Ormen Lange gas processing plant to the United Kingdom resumed on Wednesday but remained below capacity after storms cut off its electricity on Monday.

British gas prices for within-day delivery were at 54 pence per therm at 1015 GMT, up from 52.85 pence at the end of the previous session.

Prices for delivery the next day were 2.35 pence to 54.5 pence a therm.

Baseload (24 hours delivery) power prices for delivery on Thursday were up 60 pence to 42.25 pound per megawatt-hour as industrial demand picked up after the Christmas holidays.

Langeled flows to the UK had dropped from 60 to 70 million cubic metres (mcm) per day over the Christmas weekend to around 10 mcm on Monday and by Wednesday morning supplies were still choppy around 20 mcm, according to data from the UK's National Grid.

Although mild weather meant that UK gas demand was around 58 million cubic metres (MCM) per day below the seasonal norm, National Grid data suggested that the supply cuts from Norway left Britain's gas market 33 mcm short of supplies, and Point Carbon said that there would be a need for higher storage withdrawals to balance the system.

WEATHER

The UK's Met Office said that Thursday's weather was expected to be "generally colder, cloudy and unsettled, with showers or longer spells of rain chiefly affecting the north and west, with hill snow in the north."

