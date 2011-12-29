* Norway flows return to normal
* Spot prices at lowest since October
* Forwards at 10 month low
LONDON, Dec 29 British prompt gas prices
fell on Thursday morning as improving Norwegian gas flows and
ongoing mild weather meant that its gas system was oversupplied
ahead of the New Year weekend.
Flows from the Langeled pipeline returned to full
operational capacity of nearly 70 million cubic metres (mcm) per
day on Thursday, according to data from National Grid,
after a storm had disrupted flows at the beginning of the week.
The increase in Norwegian flows meant that - at a
supply/demand rate of 295.5/288.1 mcm/day - the UK was expected
to be almost 7.5 mcm oversupplied on Thursday, according to
National Grid.
This oversupply implied that the UK would either begin to
export gas to continental Europe or inject supplies into
storage.
The mild ongoing mild weather meant that British gas demand
was nearly 31 mcm a day below the seasonal norm.
Weather forecasters at Point Carbon said a warm front would
be passing the UK from the west on Friday.
"We will get some rain in the afternoon. Winds will be
moderate south-west 3-6 metres per second. Day-time temperatures
around 8 degrees Celsius," the forecast said.
As a result of this oversupply, gas prices for within-day
delivery were trading at 51.50 pence per therm at 1130 GMT, down
2.5 pence from Wednesday.
Prices for next day delivery were down 2.45 pence to 52.05
pence a therm.
The drop meant that both contracts are now at their lowest
level since the first half of October, the beginning of the
high-demand winter heating season.
Further out on the price curve, the NBP summer 2012 gas
contract fell below 55 pence a therm for the first time since
the beginning of February.
In the power market, day-ahead baseload (24 hours delivery)
prices tracked movements in the gas market and fell over half a
pound a megawatt-hour (MWh) to 40.60 pounds per MWh.
TECHNICALS
NBP summer 2012 gas prices dropped below 55 pence per therm
on Thursday morning, their lowest value since early February.
The contract is now down 20 percent since the current
downtrend began in late August.
Moving average convergence-divergence (MACD) signals have
diverged back into negativity.
The MACD waves have been in a steady downtrend since late
March.
The relative strength index (RSI) is heading for 30 points,
which would imply an oversold market and could trigger some
technical buying.
However, the 100 exponential daily moving average (DMA)
value has crossed its 200 DMA equivalent on the downside for the
first time this year, indicating more downside momentum.
