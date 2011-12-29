* Norway flows return to normal

* Spot prices at lowest since October

* Forwards at 10 month low

LONDON, Dec 29 British prompt gas prices fell on Thursday morning as improving Norwegian gas flows and ongoing mild weather meant that its gas system was oversupplied ahead of the New Year weekend.

Flows from the Langeled pipeline returned to full operational capacity of nearly 70 million cubic metres (mcm) per day on Thursday, according to data from National Grid, after a storm had disrupted flows at the beginning of the week.

The increase in Norwegian flows meant that - at a supply/demand rate of 295.5/288.1 mcm/day - the UK was expected to be almost 7.5 mcm oversupplied on Thursday, according to National Grid.

This oversupply implied that the UK would either begin to export gas to continental Europe or inject supplies into storage.

The mild ongoing mild weather meant that British gas demand was nearly 31 mcm a day below the seasonal norm.

Weather forecasters at Point Carbon said a warm front would be passing the UK from the west on Friday.

"We will get some rain in the afternoon. Winds will be moderate south-west 3-6 metres per second. Day-time temperatures around 8 degrees Celsius," the forecast said.

As a result of this oversupply, gas prices for within-day delivery were trading at 51.50 pence per therm at 1130 GMT, down 2.5 pence from Wednesday.

Prices for next day delivery were down 2.45 pence to 52.05 pence a therm.

The drop meant that both contracts are now at their lowest level since the first half of October, the beginning of the high-demand winter heating season.

Further out on the price curve, the NBP summer 2012 gas contract fell below 55 pence a therm for the first time since the beginning of February.

In the power market, day-ahead baseload (24 hours delivery) prices tracked movements in the gas market and fell over half a pound a megawatt-hour (MWh) to 40.60 pounds per MWh.

TECHNICALS

NBP summer 2012 gas prices dropped below 55 pence per therm on Thursday morning, their lowest value since early February.

The contract is now down 20 percent since the current downtrend began in late August.

Moving average convergence-divergence (MACD) signals have diverged back into negativity.

The MACD waves have been in a steady downtrend since late March.

The relative strength index (RSI) is heading for 30 points, which would imply an oversold market and could trigger some technical buying.

However, the 100 exponential daily moving average (DMA) value has crossed its 200 DMA equivalent on the downside for the first time this year, indicating more downside momentum.

