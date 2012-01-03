* Summer 2012 gas prices at lowest level since Nov 2010 * Demand outlook remains weak LONDON, Jan 3 British prompt gas prices opened the new year at similar levels as they ended 2011 but forward prices continued to fall as the gas demand outlook for Europe weakened further. Gas prices for within-day delivery stood at 52.75 pence per therm at 1015 GMT on Tuesday, up 0.75 pence since their last trading day of last year. Day-ahead gas prices fell half a pence to 52.50 pence a therm. With the exception of lower prices ahead of the Christmas holidays, prompt gas prices remain at their lowest level since the beginning of the winter heating season last October. Prices are stable despite a shortfall of more than 35 million cubic metres (mcm) per day in British gas supplies, implying imports from Europe will have to rise or gas will have to be withdrawn from storage. Traders said mild temperatures that continue to dominate Britain were the main reason for the low prompt gas prices. Daily gas demand was expected to be over 13 mcm lower than the seasonal norm on Tuesday, according to National Grid data. Weather forecasters at Point Carbon said they expected Britain to see unsettled and very windy weather, but in general milder than normal temperatures this week. Further out on the curve, UK gas prices for delivery in summer this year fell 52.95 pence a therm, their lowest level since November 2010. French Bank Societe Generale said in a research note on Tuesday European gas demand would remain below 2008 levels until 2017 and the weak outlook meant the bank expected forward gas prices to drop further. "We reiterate our recommendation to sell NBP summer 12 as we expect prices to be held down by an increase in Russian obligations and greater Libyan exports into Italy," it said. TECHNICALS NBP summer 2012 gas technicals remained extremely weak at the beginning of 2012. Price levels are now almost 23 percent lower than when the current downtrend began in late August 2011. Moving average convergence-divergence (MACD) signals have diverged back into negativity, and the MACD waves have been in a steady downtrend since late March 2011. The relative strength index (RSI) is now below 30 points, its lowest level since November last year, implying an oversold market. However, the 100 exponential daily moving average (DMA) value has crossed its 200 DMA equivalent in late 2011, indicating more downside momentum. POWER In the power market, baseload (24 hours delivery) prices for delivery on Tuesday tracked movements in the gas market and remained roughly in line with levels late last year around 41.50 pounds a megawatt-hour (MWh), their lowest since late 2010.