* UKCS production drops by around 5 mcm/day * Low levels attract buyers to NBP market * Low wind forecasts weigh on power LONDON, Jan 5 UK prompt gas prices traded a touch higher on Thursday morning as gas supply from British offshore fields was slightly lower, but with mild weather conditions gas demand remained unseasonably low which limited gains on traded gas contracts. Gas for day-ahead delivery rose to 53.25 pence per therm at 1015 GMT, up 0.25 pence day on day, on a 5 million-cubic-metre per day (mcm/day) drop in UK Continental Shelf (UKCS) gas production, but gas demand was pegged 8 percent below seasonal norms, National Grid data showed, which had a bearish impact. Supply from Norway via the Langeled and Vesterled pipeline was stable at around 100 mcm/day and steady supply also flowed from the Netherlands through the BBL pipeline. Traders suggested prices also increased slightly as buyers were attracted by the low prices. "There's nothing obviously bullish...not outside the realms of something as simple as such a low level bringing a couple of buyers in," one London-based energy trader said. February gas also traded slightly higher on Thursday, gaining 0.15 pence day on day to 53.30 pence per therm. Further out, trading on the benchmark summer 2012 gas contract was volatile as it hovered around the 53-pence mark. Gains in the oil market provided support earlier in the session as Brent crude rose near $114 per barrel on the back of an EU decision to impose import sanctions on Iranian oil. WEATHER Britain's Met Office forecast weather to remain mild going into next week. Thursday temperatures were 1.20 degrees Celcius above seasonal norms, National Grid data showed. <0#NGRID-TEMP> POWER In Britain's power market day-ahead prices also edged higher as Friday's wind power production forecasts were expected to drop off dramatically from levels seen earlier this week. Day-ahead baseload power traded 35 pence higher day on day at 40.45 pounds per megawatt-hour. Wind power output was predicted to drop to around 700 MW on Friday, compared with highs above 3,500 MW seen on Wednesday and Thursday. The restart of two nuclear reactors on Wednesday and Thursday countered the bullish wind forecasts, leaving the system well supplied. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by James Jukwey)