* Summer 2012 gas at lowest since late Nov. 2010
* Deutsche Bank cuts NBP forecast on low demand outlook
* Summer 2012 technicals point at buying incentive
(Updates throughout)
LONDON, Jan 6 British benchmark
front-season gas fell to the lowest level in over 13 months on
Friday as bearish crude prices weighed on the wider energy
complex and a bleak outlook for gas demand amid worsening
economic conditions provided little incentive to buy.
The summer 2012 NBP gas contract fell to 52.10
pence per therm on Friday afternoon, the lowest since late
November 2010, as Brent crude ticked below the $113 per barrel
mark on a stronger dollar.
Deutsche Bank also revised down its price forecast for the
2012 full-year gas contract, saying gas demand was unlikely to
gain in Britain this year.
"Our revised forecast for benchmark UK natural gas prices
is lower as a result of the weaker demand outlook, and
consequently we expect prices to trade near or even above
fuel-switching prices while oversupply conditions persist, but
still considerably below the indicative oil-indexed formula
price," the bank said in its Commodities Outlook report on
Friday.
Looking at technical indicators for the summer 2012
contract, the recent lows could prompt some buying activity as
the relative strength index (RSI) and moving average
convergence-divergence (MACD) signals lie at their lowest since
the contract's first day of trading in early 2010.
Gas prices for immediate delivery gained 0.45 pence to 52.85
pence per therm, rising on the back of an undersupplied system.
But mild weather conditions kept gas demand nearly 10
percent below seasonal norms which capped gains.
WEATHER
Britain's Met Office expected temperatures to be around or
slightly above seasonal norms but warned of a "trend to slightly
colder conditions towards the end of the 16-to-30-day period."
DEMAND AND SUPPLY
The UK gas system was undersupplied by 6 million cubic
meters per day, although there was ample flexible capacity to
correct the imbalance.
Norway delivered about a third of Britain's daily demand on
Friday, or 100 mcm/day, while liquefied natural gas (LNG)
terminals sent out a further 40 mcm/day and the rest came from
UK offshore fields.
Seaborne shipments of LNG from Qatar looked healthy for the
next week, with another fresh delivery announced on Friday.
POWER
British day-ahead power prices were slightly lower day on
day as wind power production was expected to pick up again and
nuclear reactor restarts helped create healthy supply margins.
Power for Monday delivery traded at 40.35 pounds per
megawatt-hour (MWh), down 15 pence day on day.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by
James Jukwey)