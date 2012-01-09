* Colder weather expected from Friday - Met Office
* Rest of winter to turn colder, less windy - Point Carbon
* Lower wind, exports drive up spot power prices
LONDON, Jan 9 UK prompt gas prices rose on
Monday morning as cooler weather forecasts towards the end of
the week increased the demand outlook and after a drop in gas
flows from one liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal left the
system tightly supplied.
The within-day gas contract gained 1.05 pence on Monday,
rising to 53.90 pence per therm, after supply from the South
Hook LNG terminal fell to the lowest since the beginning of the
year, tightening supply margins.
Weather forecasts for Friday onwards show colder weather,
with temperatures potentially dropping below seasonal norms at
the start of next week, Britain's Met Office said.
Gas for the balance of this week rose above spot price
levels at 54.00 pence per therm, up 1.75 pence from the previous
session.
"Flows from South Hook are oddly lower than last week, also
weather forecasts are coming in cooler for next week," one UK
gas market analyst said.
Front-season gas rose for the first time in three
sessions, rebounding from a 13-month low reached on Friday to 53
pence, up 0.90 pence from its pre-weekend closing price, driven
by rising Brent prices.
WEATHER
Monday temperatures remained well above seasonal norms which
kept gas demand low, but the forecast for cooler weather later
this week is likely to drive consumption levels towards normal
levels.
Weather forecasts from Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters
company, also showed the second part of the winter period in
northern Europe is expected to turn colder and less windy.
"First outlook for later spring and early summer hints at a
mostly near normal spring but possibly a rather warm early
summer," said Point Carbon meteorologist Georg Mueller in his
latest seasonal outlook report published on Monday.
DEMAND AND SUPPLY
Monday gas demand was pegged 13 percent below seasonal norms
on the back of the mild weather, National Grid data showed.
Gas flows from the South Hook gas terminal fell over the
weekend and on Monday remained below rates seen last week.
POWER
British spot power prices rose in line with gains in the gas
market and on the back of a tighter system due to
lower-than-forecast wind power production and exports to
neighbouring markets.
Day-ahead baseload power traded at 41.65 pounds per
megawatt-hour (MWh), up 1.30 pounds from the previous session.
"We are being dragged up by stronger NBP and fundamentals
here look weak," said one UK power trader at a large utility.
Wind power production on Monday morning was slightly lower
than forecast and exports to neighbouring France and the
Netherlands rose from levels seen over the weekend, National
Grid data showed.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)