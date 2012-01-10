* Tuesday gas demand falls 15 percent below seasonal norms

* UK LNG imports reversed growth trend in Nov, Dec

* Power falls ahead of nuclear outages (Updates throughout)

LONDON, Jan 10 British prompt gas prices fell on Tuesday afternoon as a boost in supply from the South Hook liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal stabilised supply margins, while mild weather weighed on demand.

Day-ahead gas slipped below 54 pence per therm, down 0.65 pence day on day, while within-day prices dropped 0.45 pence to 54.25 pence, after the system turned long thanks to a surge in flows from the South Hook terminal.

Tuesday demand was pegged 15 percent below seasonal norms as mild weather conditions remained, and Wednesday consumption levels were set to drop even further below normal levels, National Grid data showed.

February gas followed suit and reversed gains made earlier in the session, shedding 0.75 pence to 54.50 pence per therm.

British LNG imports in November and December dropped 35 percent and 26 percent, respectively, on the previous year period, snapping a sustained period of import growth, data from Houston-based energy consultancy NATS showed.

That landmark development was expected to extend into January, NATS analysts told Reuters, citing thin west-bound tanker traffic through the Suez Canal and increasing diversions of Middle Eastern supply towards Asia.

Summer 2012 gas also changed pace on Tuesday afternoon, falling on the back of losses closer in.

The contract also still traded well below its 50 and 100 exponential daily moving average (DMA) levels.

WEATHER

Britain's Met Office forecast lower temperatures from Thursday to around 6 degrees Celsius heading into the weekend.

Colder-than-average temperatures were expected to last early into next week, followed by a return to seasonal norms.

POWER

Prompt power prices rose on Tuesday in anticipation of two planned nuclear reactor shutdowns on Wednesday and colder weather later this week.

Spot baseload power rose 45 pence to 42.10 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh).

EDF Energy's Heysham 1-1 and Sizewell B-1 nuclear reactors, with a combined capacity of 1,210 MW, are scheduled to go offline for maintenance on Wednesday.

Coal kept up its price advantage against gas as a power plant fuel, contributing more than 43.6 percent of all electricity generation while gas provided just 28 percent. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by Jane Baird)