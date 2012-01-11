* But colder weather expected by Friday

* Forward curve rises to highest of month

LONDON Jan 11 British prompt gas prices remained relatively stable on Wednesday morning as tight gas supplies were offset by low demand and healthy storage levels.

While day-ahead gas rose over 0.5 pence per therm since Tuesday evening to 54.50 at 1200 GMT, within-day prices dropped 0.10 pence to 54.15 pence.

At 276.9 million cubic metres, Wednesday's demand was expected to be almost 60 mcm below the seasonal norm, according to National Grid data.

The low demand was largely due to the ongoing mild weather dominating the British Isles.

Despite the low demand, the UK's gas system was estimated around 1.5 mcm short in supply o Wednesday, implying the need for some storage withdrawals.

UK gas storage levels were 87.74 percent full on Tuesday, compared with a rate of 74.81 percent for all of Europe, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe.

Britain's Met Office said relatively mild weather is forecast for Thursday, but lower temperatures would dominate the UK later in the week.

Weather forecasters at Point Carbon also expected cold and dry conditions late this week and early next week.

Market analysts at Point Carbon said the unchanged weather and supply outlook meant that prices were expected to move sideways between 53.9 and 54.3 pence per therm on Thursday.

Prompt power prices dropped slightly, with day-ahead baseload prices trading around 41.80 pounds per megawatt-hour, down 30 pence since Wednesday afternoon.

TECHNICALS

Further out on the gas curve, the picture was more bullish.

The NBP summer 2012 gas contract rose to almost 54 pence a therm on Wednesday morning, its highest level since the beginning of the year.

The contract had fallen around 24 percent and to its lowest value since December 2010 between August and the end of 2011.

With its relative strength index (RSI) below 30 points and its value well below its 50, 100 and 200 exponential daily moving average values, analysts said the contract seemed to have bottomed out as traders with short positions cashed in after the long price decline while others took on new long positions at the beginning of the year.

Adding to the more bullish sentiment, moving average convergence-divergence (MACD) signal lines crossed, opening the possibility the MACDs could rise away from their current two-year low.