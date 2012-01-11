* Weather to turn colder from Thursday

* Long-range storage levels double year-ago levels

* Power prices to fall further as supply glut grows

LONDON, Jan 11 British prompt gas prices rose on Wednesday afternoon as traders covered positions ahead of a forecast drop in temperatures which is expected to lift demand levels.

Day-ahead gas rose 0.70 pence to 54.65 pence per therm at 1607 GMT on Wednesday, rising close to a two-week high reached early in the previous session as buyers pushed up prices in anticipation of colder weather from Thursday.

"We're back to yesterday morning's price levels because people are worried about the impending cold snap," a UK gas analyst at a utility said.

Thursday gas demand is expected to rise 2.6 percent above Wednesday's levels, according to National Grid data, as Britain's Met Office forecast colder weather from Thursday and frosty nights from Friday.

On Wednesday afternoon, the UK gas market was well balanced following a dip in supply from Norway and the South Hook liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal overnight.

Britain's largest gas storage site, Rough, also started withdrawing some of its stock on Tuesday afternoon, but halted supply early on Wednesday, National Grid data showed.

Long-range stock levels remained healthy at more than double those seen one year ago, when Britain was hit by a cold snap.

TECHNICALS

Further out on the gas curve, the picture was also bullish.

The NBP summer 2012 gas contract briefly rose above 54 pence a therm on Wednesday, its highest level since the beginning of the year.

The contract had fallen around 24 percent to its lowest value since December 2010 between August and the end of 2011.

With its relative strength index (RSI) below 30 points and its value well below its 50, 100 and 200 exponential daily moving average values, analysts said the contract seemed to have bottomed out. They said traders with short positions cashed in after the long price decline while others took on new long positions at the beginning of the year.

Adding to the more bullish sentiment, moving average convergence-divergence (MACD) signal lines crossed, opening the possibility the MACDs could rise away from their current two-year low.

POWER

UK prompt power prices weakened on Wednesday as supply and demand fundamentals were largely unchanged with a scheduled nuclear shutdown earlier in the day and stable demand expected on Thursday.

Day-ahead baseload power fell 35 pence to 41.75 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh).

EDF Energy's Sizewell B-1 nuclear reactor shut down for planned inspection work early on Wednesday.

The outlook for UK power prices this year was weak, with around 3,500 MW in net power capacity coming online during the year, according to Reuters data.