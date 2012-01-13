* Rough withdraws gas at around 40 mcm/day
* Prompt gas prices expected to rise - broker
(Updates throughout)
LONDON Jan 13 British prompt gas prices
fell on Friday afternoon as the system coped well with a rise in
demand on the back of colder weather and curve contracts
mirrored losses in the crude market.
Within-day gas fell nearly one penny to 54.60 pence per
therm as the gas system remained well balanced despite demand
levels edging close to seasonal norms after weeks of unusually
low consumption due to mild weather.
The market was also well supplied with steady imports from
Norway and withdrawals from Britain's largest storage site at
Rough.
The underground site was withdrawing at just over 40 million
cubic metres per day (mcm/day) as spot prices were at an
attractive premium to the month-ahead contract, incentivising
shippers to sell stored gas to the market.
One brokerage said gas contracts were due to rebound after
recent strong losses.
"We'll look for a pullback now as the market has broken
downtrend resistance and posted a strong 'bullish engulfing'
reversal pattern," the brokerage said.
It predicted a retracement to between 57.75 pence and 59.20
pence per therm across prompt contracts.
February gas also fell, slipping 0.85 pence to 54.35 pence
on the back of bearish prompt trading.
Benchmark front-season gas again fell below the 53-pence
mark on Friday, reflecting losses in the crude market, where
renewed euro zone worries put off investors.
WEATHER
Britain's Met Office predicted cold weather over the next
five days but then expected a brief transition to milder weather
conditions before another cold snap.
"The cold weather could undercut the large storage overhang
we have at the moment ...an intense cold snap doesn't look
likely to happen at the moment, but it could happen," a trade
source from a major UK utility said.
POWER
UK day-ahead power prices fell 1.90 pounds at 40 pounds per
megawatt hour on healthy supply margins as Britain imported more
electricity from France and the Netherlands.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by
Jason Neely and Alison Birrane)