LONDON Jan 13 British prompt gas prices fell on Friday afternoon as the system coped well with a rise in demand on the back of colder weather and curve contracts mirrored losses in the crude market.

Within-day gas fell nearly one penny to 54.60 pence per therm as the gas system remained well balanced despite demand levels edging close to seasonal norms after weeks of unusually low consumption due to mild weather.

The market was also well supplied with steady imports from Norway and withdrawals from Britain's largest storage site at Rough.

The underground site was withdrawing at just over 40 million cubic metres per day (mcm/day) as spot prices were at an attractive premium to the month-ahead contract, incentivising shippers to sell stored gas to the market.

One brokerage said gas contracts were due to rebound after recent strong losses.

"We'll look for a pullback now as the market has broken downtrend resistance and posted a strong 'bullish engulfing' reversal pattern," the brokerage said.

It predicted a retracement to between 57.75 pence and 59.20 pence per therm across prompt contracts.

February gas also fell, slipping 0.85 pence to 54.35 pence on the back of bearish prompt trading.

Benchmark front-season gas again fell below the 53-pence mark on Friday, reflecting losses in the crude market, where renewed euro zone worries put off investors.

WEATHER

Britain's Met Office predicted cold weather over the next five days but then expected a brief transition to milder weather conditions before another cold snap.

"The cold weather could undercut the large storage overhang we have at the moment ...an intense cold snap doesn't look likely to happen at the moment, but it could happen," a trade source from a major UK utility said.

POWER

UK day-ahead power prices fell 1.90 pounds at 40 pounds per megawatt hour on healthy supply margins as Britain imported more electricity from France and the Netherlands. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Jason Neely and Alison Birrane)