* NBP Summer 2012 gas at lowest since late 2010
* Falls in line with power, coal prices
LONDON Jan 16 British summer gas prices
hit a 13-month low on Monday, defying sub-zero temperatures and
above-average demand as operators withdrew gas from amply
stocked undergound sites and fears of a freezing winter faded.
The contract fell to its lowest level since November, 2010,
down 1.50 pence at 51.25 pence/therm, slipping further below its
technical supports and hinting at more downside following a
months-long trend of declines.
"This is the coldest and highest demand day we've had in
some time...but prices have kept on falling...and people are now
wondering if there will be enough cold days in February to empty
what's in storage," a UK gas analyst with an investment bank
said.
Traders rely on cold winter weather to sell gas they
injected into storage during the summer months to make a profit.
Mild winters preserve stock levels and pile pressure on gas
prices because supply becomes so abundant relative to demand.
UK day-ahead gas prices fell despite temperatures slumping
to some of the lowest levels seen so far this winter, shedding
more than 4 percent as storage withdrawals counter-balanced a
spike in demand.
Monday gas demand was at 363 million cubic metres/day,
pegged 8 percent above seasonal norms, data from network manager
National Grid showed.
Around 43.50 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh), power prices
for baseload (24 hours) delivery on Tuesday also remained weak
for the time of year.
British gas storage sites were filled to almost 86 percent
on Sunday, compared with a European average of 73 percent,
according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe.
Benchmark front-season gas fell to 51.25 pence per therm,
its lowest level since late November 2010, in part reflecting
losses in the power and coal markets, which also fell to late
2010 lows.
Traders said the drops were largely a result of the
worsening economic outlook in Europe following the credit
downgrade of nine euro zone countries late on Friday by a major
rating agency.
WEATHER
Britain's Met Office said Tuesday's temperatures would
likely remain similar to those seen on Monday and during the
weekend, with freezing temperatures possible in many parts of
the UK.
By Wednesday, however, milder weather was expected to take
over much of Britain.
TECHNICALS
Technical indicators for the UK's NBP summer 2012 gas
contracts were bearish on Monday morning, with the relative
strength index (RSI) hitting 30 points, implying an oversold
market and opening the possibility of some technical buying.
However, the contract's moving average
convergence-divergence (MACD) signal lines have converged so far
on the downside and are now about to cross, implying more
bearish price momentum.