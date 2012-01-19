* UK gas system around 10 mcm/day oversupplied

* Gas storage levels well above 80 percent

* High wind speeds to drive up power output overnight

LONDON, Jan 19 British prompt gas prices fell near 2012 lows again on Thursday as gas demand slipped 9 percent below seasonal norms with the return of milder weather, although weak technicals could trigger some buying action on the curve.

Gas for within-day delivery fell to 51.75 pence per therm at 0942 GMT, trading near 2012 lows reached earlier this week, as temperatures climbed again and weighed on consumption levels.

"We have quite a long system today and forecasts are a bit warmer, so we could see a few more weak days ahead," said one gas market analyst at a utility.

The UK gas market was amply supplied with over 10 million cubic metres per (mcm/day) in oversupply, helped by stable overseas imports, National Grid data showed.

Friday gas also traded down at 51.75 pence, with temperatures forecast well above freezing point.

Gas storage levels were still over 80 percent full and analysts expected relatively low withdrawals to continue.

"We expect the need for withdrawals in the 30-40 mcm/d range this week and next, with lower need during the weekends," said analysts at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company.

Benchmark summer 2012 gas briefly slipped below the 51-pence mark early on Thursday but technical indicators were at such weak levels that some technical buying could be triggered.

The contract remains well below its 50, 100 and 200 exponential daily moving average (DMA) values around 56.20, 58.90 and 60 pence, respectively.

The contract's relative strength index (RSI) has dropped below 30 points, implying an oversold market, and moving average convergence-divergence (MACD) signals are at their lowest levels since early 2010.

Additionally, the contract has been in a constant downward trend since last hitting a peak at around 68.50 pence in August 2011.

POWER

Day-ahead power prices were largely unchanged, with high wind speeds expected to bring more wind power production overnight, counter-balancing ongoing nuclear reactor outages.

Spot baseload power rose just 5 pence to 40.25 pounds per megawatt-hour on Thursday.

Wind farms are forecast to add up to 3,000 megawatts (MW) at peak time overnight, National Grid data showed.

(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Additional reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by Keiron Henderson)