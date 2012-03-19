* Market structure cuts out significant storage withdrawals
* UK temperatures forecast above-average in May, June
* EDF Energy nuclear reactor stops for unplanned outage
(Updates prices, adds power market details)
LONDON, March 19 British prompt gas prices rose
on Monday as output from liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals
lagged expectations and fresh nuclear outages put pressure on
gas plants to plug the gap.
Within-day gas prices defied the impact of an 8 percent drop
in demand caused by rising temperatures, adding 1.75 pence to
61.50 pence per therm at 1724 GMT, while Tuesday gas
rose more than half a penny to 60.90 pence.
The structure of the near-term market incentivised operators
to inject gas into underground storage sites, instead of drawing
down inventories as typical during March, eliminating a key
source of flexible supply which supported gains, a trader said.
Spot prices were slightly discounted to the month-ahead
contract which traded at 61.00 pence, signalling more profit for
traders that sell stored gas at a later date.
The market ignored downward pressures on prices such as warm
weather, oversupply, weak demand forecasts and resuming output
from Statoil's Statfjord C oil and gas platform in the
North Sea.
"LNG send-out is still low especially from the Isle of Grain
terminal, despite a shipment expected this week - we would have
expected flows to be higher" a gas market analyst said.
LNG terminals tend to increase output ahead of fresh
deliveries as it clears space in storage tanks.
The Qatari tanker Al Thumama will dock at the terminal in
southeast England on Wednesday.
Britain and most of Europe will see warmer-than-average
temperatures between May and June, Weather Services
International (WSI) forecast on Monday, although April should
see below-normal temperatures in the UK.
A two percent rise in oil prices on Friday from ongoing
tensions over Iran's nuclear programme and threats to disrupt
supply underpinned the gains in curve gas prices on Monday, a
trader said.
The benchmark summer 2012 gas contract rose 1.35
pence on the day to 61.20 pence, shrugging off a dip in crude
oil prices on Monday.
In the power market, day-ahead baseload rose 45 pence to
47.20 pounds per megawatt hour (MWh) on Monday following an
unplanned nuclear outage over the weekend, bringing the total
amount of unavailable nuclear capacity in Britain up to 3,910
MW.
That forced greater reliance on more expensive gas-fired
power generation. Around 30 percent of the country's electricity
was produced from gas on Monday, up from 23.1 percent on Sunday,
reflecting the impact of the nuclear outage, National Grid data
showed.
Four nuclear units are planned to return to service next
week, taking some pressure off week-ahead prices which slipped
to 46.85 pounds.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic and Karolin Schaps; editing by
Helen Massy-Beresford)