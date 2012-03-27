London, March 27 British gas prices rose across the board on Tuesday on the back of a string of supply disruptions including the gas leak at Total's Elgin gas platform that forced rival Shell to evacuate and shut a nearby gas rig.

Total said it might take six months for it to tackle the leak if it decides to drill a relief well, forcing Shell to bring forward maintenance on its Shearwater gas platform - positioned four nautical miles from Elgin - with immediate effect due to concerns over drifting gas.

The combined supply outage, alongside sharply reduced flows from Norway owing to a power outage at Ormen Lange, tightened the transmission system.

The benchmark summer 2012 gas contract saw strong gains as traders bet that supplies from Shell and Total production platforms would not return in the next few months, one trader from a major UK utility said.

It rose 0.67 pence to 60 pence per therm, building its premium to prompt gas prices, which traded at around 56.5 pence on Tuesday.

The prompt market also gained in response to supply fears.

Day-ahead gas rose 0.60 pence to 56.60 pence while gas for immediate delivery rose 0.15 pence on the day, to 57 pence.

Royal Dutch Shell's giant Ormen Lange gas field returned to full output late on Monday, North Sea infrastructure operator Gassco said on Tuesday, which is set to restore a key gas supply route to Europe, including the UK.

However, Norwegian gas deliveries to the UK were cut by some 37 million cubic metres per day (mcm/day), and flows had not yet recovered to pre-outage levels of about 60 mcm/day.

The plant in Norway that processes gas from the field shut down on Monday due to problems with its power supply, a recurrent problem at the site.