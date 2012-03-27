London, March 27 British gas prices rose across
the board on Tuesday on the back of a string of supply
disruptions including the gas leak at Total's Elgin
gas platform that forced rival Shell to evacuate and
shut a nearby gas rig.
Total said it might take six months for it to tackle the
leak if it decides to drill a relief well, forcing Shell to
bring forward maintenance on its Shearwater gas platform -
positioned four nautical miles from Elgin - with immediate
effect due to concerns over drifting gas.
The combined supply outage, alongside sharply reduced flows
from Norway owing to a power outage at Ormen Lange, tightened
the transmission system.
The benchmark summer 2012 gas contract saw strong
gains as traders bet that supplies from Shell and Total
production platforms would not return in the next few months,
one trader from a major UK utility said.
It rose 0.67 pence to 60 pence per therm, building its
premium to prompt gas prices, which traded at around 56.5 pence
on Tuesday.
The prompt market also gained in response to supply fears.
Day-ahead gas rose 0.60 pence to 56.60 pence while
gas for immediate delivery rose 0.15 pence on the day, to 57
pence.
Royal Dutch Shell's giant Ormen Lange gas field returned to
full output late on Monday, North Sea infrastructure operator
Gassco said on Tuesday, which is set to restore a key gas supply
route to Europe, including the UK.
However, Norwegian gas deliveries to the UK were cut by some
37 million cubic metres per day (mcm/day), and flows had not yet
recovered to pre-outage levels of about 60 mcm/day.
The plant in Norway that processes gas from the field shut
down on Monday due to problems with its power supply, a
recurrent problem at the site.