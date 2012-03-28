* Gas demand slips 18 pct below seasonal norms

* Total Elgin/Franklin, Shell Shearwater production shut

* Goldman recommends long fourth quarter 2012 gas position

LONDON, March 28 The UK gas price rally ran out of steam on Wednesday afternoon as lower-than-usual demand and a balanced market outweighed the impact from Total's offshore gas leak.

British prompt gas prices were higher day on day on Wednesday afternoon, but gains retreated from intra-day highs after an upturn in imports from Norway via the Langeled pipeline left the system oversupplied.

At the same time, Wednesday gas demand slipped 18 percent below seasonal norms with temperatures nearly 5 degrees Celsius above levels usually seen at this time of the year.

Within-day gas prices fell 1.65 pence in the afternoon to 58.35 pence per therm, but still traded 1.55 pence above Tuesday's closing levels.

Meanwhile supply from Total's Elgin/Franklin platform via the SEAL pipeline remained shut down as a gas leak continued and may stretch over six months.

Royal Dutch Shell said on Tuesday it had taken forward maintenance at its neighbouring Shearwater gas field.

"The North Sea gas outages are pushing up prices during a time that we would usually see a bearish market as a result of the warm weather," one gas trader said.

UK gas storage sites were around 56 percent full on average on Tuesday, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe.

This compared to a European average of under 43 percent.

Further out on the curve, prices for delivery next summer were up 1.40 pence a therm to 61.40, their highest value since mid-February.

Contracts for delivery in the fourth quarter of this year were up 0.70 pence to 71.90 pence a therm.

"We continue to recommend a long position in UK NBP 4Q2012 contracts as we expect UK NBP (National Balancing Point) prices to be well above the current forward curve in 2H2012," U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs said in a research note.

"Our view is mainly driven by the expectation of a normalization of weather trends relative to a very mild 4Q2011. This is likely to help narrow the price differential between spot and oil-indexed natural gas beyond what is currently priced into the forward curves."

British power prices also rose, trading higher in line with gas contracts as it became more expensive to burn the fuel for power production.

Day-ahead baseload power rose 1.10 pounds to 45.35 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh).