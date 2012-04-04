* Brent falls below $123, weighs on gas curve
By Karolin Schaps and Henning Gloystein
LONDON, April 4 British benchmark front-season
gas fell to its lowest level in four weeks on Wednesday as oil
prices dropped and low demand in the prompt market also weighed
on prices.
The winter 2012 contract fell to 72.50 pence per
therm, its lowest level since early March, failing to find
support at its 50 exponential daily moving average (DMA) value
just above 72.50.
Prices followed the oil market, where front-month Brent
crude fell under $123 a barrel.
Power, coal, and carbon prices were also down, with European
Union benchmark allowances dropping below 6 euros ($7.87) a
tonne for the first time.
Despite the price drop, Bank of America Merrill Lynch
(BoAML) was bullish on UK gas prices for the remainder of the
year.
"Despite the weak outlook for gas consumption, we believe
European gas prices will remain supported this year as
indigenous production continues to decline rapidly; LNG
(liquefied natural gas) into Europe will be squeezed by Asian
demand; and higher oil supports oil-indexed prices," the bank
said in a research note.
"We see upside for (UK NBP) Winter 12/13 gas to rise to 90
p/th."
BoAML also said global LNG prices could rise to $18 per
million British thermal units.
"In 2012, LNG prices will likely continue to be supported by
strong Asian demand as Japan continues to face nuclear plant
outages, China and India rapidly build out regas capacity, and
Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia emerge as new players. With no
major supply additions until 2015, we see import growth
substantially outpacing supply capacity growth," the bank said.
WEAK PROMPT DEMAND
Traders said the weak prompt delivery gas market was also
weighing on the price curve.
"Demand for short-term gas deliveries is really low because
it has been so mild, and that has begun to feed into the far
curve," one gas trader said.
Supply from LNG terminals and neighbouring markets was also
strong.
Within-day gas prices were trading around 59.70 pence per
therm at 1515 GMT (1615 BST), and prices for next-day delivery
were at 59.25 pence.
British power prices slipped more than 1 pound to 46.70
pounds ($74.13) per megawatt-hour (MWh) following the
earlier-than-expected restart of a nuclear reactor.
EDF Energy reconnected its 480 MW Hinkley Point B-8 nuclear
unit on Tuesday evening, while it had been planned to restart on
Thursday following a gas circulator earth fault.
The utility is also due to restart its 620 MW Hartlepool 1
reactor on Thursday, further widening supply margins.
Winter 2012 spark spreads turned negative on Wednesday,
which means that power producers using gas to generate
electricity are losing money running their plants.
This further dampened the outlook for inefficient gas
plants, after several utilities already said they would idle
some of their old gas-fired power stations.
($1 = 0.7623 euros)
($1 = 0.6300 British pounds)
(editing by Jane Baird)