London, April 10 British prompt gas prices rose on Tuesday as forecasters predicted colder temperatures while Norwegian deliveries and North Sea output fell, but rising seaborne gas imports capped gains.

Within-day gas rose 0.05 pence at 59.30 pence per therm, while the weekend contract rose 0.75 pence to 60 pence, supported by expectations of higher demand as the weather turns cooler.

The low level of UK Continental Shelf production at 129 million cubic metres/day is the result of an ongoing gas leak at the Elgin field, which forced the suspension of flows via the SEAL pipeline into the Bacton terminal.

The Shearwater-Elgin Area Line (SEAL) delivers gas from the Elgin, Franklin, Scoter, Shearwater and Starling fields into a terminal at Bacton, according to UK energy ministry data.

Total's Elgin and Shell's nearby Shearwater platform route gas from these fields to Bacton - both were shut down in response to the ongoing gas leak.

Norwegian imports via the Langeled pipeline - Britain's main sub-sea import line - dropped to about 30 mcm/day compared with 59 mcm/day on Thursday.

Analysts from Point Carbon expect Langeled flows to remain at 40 mcm/day through April.

Strong exports from Britain to Belgium at 29 mcm/day supported overall demand and helped drive gains on the prompt market.

Fresh LNG deliveries into the UK softened gains on the prompt ahead of two Qatari shipments expected this week.

The benchmark winter 2012 gas contract fell 1.10 pence to 71.20 pence, tracking bearish oil price movements.

WEATHER

Weather conditions are turning colder with a recovery in temperatures expected next week.

"The low over Scotland, will be moving eastwards, followed by drier and slightly colder conditions," meteorologists from Point Carbon said.

"Next week warmer again and eventually some new low and rain from west," they said.

The UK gas market was slightly oversupplied by 2 mcm/day.

POWER

In the power market, day-ahead baseload slipped further from 46 pounds per megawatt hour on Thursday to 43.60 pounds on Tuesday. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jason Neely)