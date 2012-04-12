* Impending maintenance programs heighten supply risk

* Temperatures expected below-average this week

* Terminal output increases ahead of deliveries

London, April 12 British gas prices rose across the board on Thursday in response to tightening supplies due to a combination of falling indigenous production and lower deliveries from the Netherlands and Norway.

Output from North Sea fields dropped this morning due to reduced supplies from Shell's Bacton terminal, with supply further constrained by lower Norwegian deliveries via the Vesterled pipeline.

Imports from the Netherlands dropped to zero compared with 17 million cubic meters/day (mcm/day) overnight, according to flow data from National Grid.

Shell's Bacton terminal is expected to start two-day maintenance from Friday, according to an earlier announcement, resulting in a loss of supply of 11 mcm/day.

Norway's Vesterled pipeline is expected to undergo an 18-hour maintenance outage next Wednesday, according to Norwegian pipeline operator Gassco, resulting in a loss of 10 mcm/day in volume.

Within-day gas rose 1.45 pence to 61.15 pence per therm, while gas for Friday delivery gained just under a penny to 60.90 pence.

Rising send-out from liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals is keeping a lid on gains, however.

The current LNG send out rate is 70 mcm/day, up from Wednesday's level of 68 mcm/day.

Flows from South Hook are currently at 47 mcm/day and from Isle of Grain 19 mcm/day, while there is no send out from Dragon.

South Hook is expecting three cargoes between now and Monday, signaling expectations of continued high send out from the terminal during that period.

Further forward, the benchmark winter 2012 gas contract made slight gains, up 0.35 pence to 72.40 pence.

WEATHER

The rest of the week is forecast to be dry and slightly colder than normal, while next week will be unsettled but also warmer, forecasters from Point Carbon said. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic)