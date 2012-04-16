* UK expects three LNG tankers over next weeks

* Market oversupplied as demand lags norm by 7 pct

* Withdrawals from Rough storage match exports to Europe

London, April 16 British prompt gas prices fell on Monday morning as seaborne gas imports rose and terminals responded by increasing output, while weaker crude oil prices weighed on forward contracts.

Qatar and Algeria are sending a total of three additional liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers to British ports over the next three weeks, suggesting a pick-up in deliveries after a months-long lull.

Gas for Tuesday delivery fell 1.15 pence to 60.25 pence per therm in response to rising supply confidence, while the within-day contract sank to 60.20 pence.

LNG terminals - like South Hook in Wales and Isle of Grain in Kent - boosted output in order to clear space in storage tanks, helping to make the UK gas market oversupplied.

Daily gas demand was expected to be 273 million cubic meters (mcm), almost 7 percent below the seasonal norm, according to National Grid data.

With expected flows of 281 mcm, the system was about 8 mcm oversupplied.

Withdawals of 21 mcm from Britain's biggest underground gas storage site, Rough, matched UK exports to mainland Europe.

Weekend gas prices fell 1.70 pence, one of the biggest day-on-day drops, to 59.50 pence at 0930 GMT ahead of slightly milder temperatures forecast for next week.

"Gas is trading lower partly because of the LNG situation, but also due to weather forecasts and withdrawals from storage," one trader from a major European utility said.

Forecasters at Point Carbon said: "Next week still low-dominated weather with rain most days ... At least the temperature now rises somewhat with 10-12 degrees Celsius in the beginning and 13-16 in the end of the working week."

Further forward, the benchmark 2012 winter gas contract dropped nearly a penny to 71.30 pence on the back of weaker crude oil prices, hit by growing worries about the global economy from Europe to China.

In the power market, day-ahead baseload power for 14-hours delivery traded at 46 euros per megawatt hour. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)