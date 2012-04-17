* South Morecambe production cut after technical fault

* Rough withdrawals rise four-fold to help balance system

* French LNG workers block vessel unloadings (Updates price movements, adds mid-Feb low on curve gas)

LONDON, April 17 British prompt gas prices rose on Tuesday as an unplanned gas field outage tightened supply margins already under strain due to demand rising closer to seasonal levels following a mild start to the month.

Gas for day-ahead delivery rose 0.60 pence to 60.70 pence per therm late in the session and within-day prices added a penny to 61.60 pence.

Production at Centrica's South Morecambe gas field in the Irish Sea stopped unexpectedly on Monday afternoon due to a technical problem, cutting around 6 million cubic metres per day (mcm/d) of supply.

The UK gas market was around 17 mcm/d undersupplied late on Tuesday afternoon as demand rose closer to seasonal norms, National Grid data showed.

Tuesday gas consumption was pegged at 281 mcm/d, around 3 pct below seasonal norms, compared with differences of up to 20 percent below seen earlier this month.

Withdrawals from Britain's largest gas storage site, Rough, rose on Tuesday morning to help balance the system, with flows from the facility rising four-fold to around 40 mcm/d.

Front-month May also traded slightly higher on Tuesday, but a healthy outlook for liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply dampened gains.

The contract traded up 0.05 pence at 58.20 pence as six more LNG tankers were expected in Britain until early May.

In France, LNG terminal workers blocked the unloading of two tankers at GDF Suez' Fos Tonkin and Fos Cavaou facilities on Tuesday, demanding a better share out of profits.

Traders speculated that if the LNG strike lasted longer, cargoes could be diverted to the UK instead.

Further out, winter 2012 gas prices traded slightly lower as the oil market led a bearish direction on renewed eurozone growth worries.

But traders said the contract found technical support after rebounding off the 70-pence support level.

The contract briefly dropped to 70 pence, its lowest value since mid-February, before staging a recovery and finishing the day at 70.50 pence.

British electricity prices were stable on Tuesday at 46.10 pounds per megawatt-hour as only two nuclear power reactors remained offline for maintenance. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Keiron Henderson)