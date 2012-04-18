* Gas system 18 mcm undersupplied

* Temperatures to remain stable, rainfall expected

LONDON, April 18 British prompt gas prices remained firm on Wednesday morning as the system was still tight following an outage at Centrica's South Morecambe gas field earlier this week.

Gas for day-ahead delivery was trading at 60.70 pence per therm at 0900 GMT (1000 BST), level with Tuesday afternoon, while within-day gas prices were at 61.25 pence.

Power prices for baseload (24 hours) delivery on Thursday were at 46.55 pounds per megawatt-hour.

"The UK system opened short this morning (as) the technical issue at the Morecambe South field has caused flows into Barrow to drop to 0, and there is no news of when the issue will be resolved," analysts at Point Carbon said, but added that below seasonal demand meant that the price outlook for UK spot gas was sideways.

Production at Centrica's South Morecambe gas field in the Irish Sea stopped unexpectedly on Monday afternoon due to a technical problem, cutting around 6 million cubic metres per day (mcm/d) of supply.

Daily gas demand in Britain was expected to be 259.6 million cubic metres (mcm), around 10 percent below the seasonal norm, according to National Grid data.

But with expected supplies at only 241.4 mcm, the system was expected to be over 18 mcm undersupplied, implying a need for storage withdrawals or imports.

The UK's gas storage sites were filled to an average of 59.79 percent on Tuesday, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe, more than 16 percent above the European average.

The UK's MetOffice said that it expected temperatures in Britain to remain at a maximum of 9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and Thursday, and that showers would occur across the country.

Further out on the curve, the gas contract for delivery in May was trading at 58.35 pence a therm.

Brokerage GFI said it expected the contract to drop in value.

"Breaking 57.75 will eventually give way and the bears will triumph," GFI said in a research note, adding that the next downward targets would then be 56.40 and 55.20 pence per therm.