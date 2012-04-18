* Dutch imports double, Hornsea storage draws kick in

* Demand 9 pct below seasonal norms

* Power rises on low wind power forecast

LONDON, April 18 British day-ahead gas prices fell to a five-session low on Wednesday afternoon following a rise in gas imports from the Netherlands and higher stock withdrawals from storage facilities.

Gas for Thursday delivery traded at the lowest level since April 10 on Wednesday at 1625 GMT, changing hands at 59.85 pence per therm, down 0.85 pence day on day.

An unplanned gas field outage had supported prices on Tuesday and earlier on Wednesday, leaving the gas system undersupplied. Production at Centrica's South Morecambe field, which feeds gas into the Barrow terminal, was still cut on Wednesday after a technical issue on Monday.

But an upturn in supply from the Netherlands via the BBL pipeline and higher gas stock withdrawals from the Hornsea storage site helped balance the system on Wednesday afternoon.

BBL pipeline flows more than doubled to over 20 mcm/d at around midday, while Hornsea withdrawals rose to around 5 mcm/d at the same time, National Grid data showed.

Overall, the UK's gas storage sites were filled to an average of 59.79 percent on Tuesday, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe, more than 16 percent above the European average.

Meanwhile, gas demand slipped further below seasonal norms at 266 million cubic metres per day (mcm/d), 9 percent below levels usually seen at this time of the year.

The UK's Met Office said it expected temperatures in Britain to remain at a maximum of 9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and Thursday, and that showers would occur across the country.

Further out on the curve, the gas contract for delivery in May also fell in line with sliding prompt prices, trading down 0.65 pence at 57.35 pence.

Brokerage GFI said it expected the contract to drop in value.

"Breaking 57.75 will eventually give way, and the bears will triumph," GFI said in a research note, adding that the next downward targets would then be 56.40 and 55.20 pence per therm.

Power prices defied the bearish gas market and rose on the back of lower-than-forecast wind power production.

Day-ahead baseload power rose 45 pence to 46.55 pounds ($74.62) per megawatt-hour (MWh).

National Grid data showed Wednesday wind power production came in below forecasts, while day-ahead forecasts were also revised down to between 600-1,600 megawatts.