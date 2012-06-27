* Exports to Belgium to resume Thursday, 1.6 mcm/d nominated
* Norway strikes cut gas output by 12 mcm/d
* Kollsnes to reduce output in July, August
* Power falls as wind output makes up for nuclear outage
LONDON, June 27 British prompt gas prices rose
to the highest level in 15 days as imports from Norway via the
Langeled pipeline halved and day-ahead demand was expected to
increase following the restart of Britain's gas export pipeline
to Belgium.
Gas for delivery on Thursday rose 1.75 pence to
56.25 pence per therm, the highest since June 12, after imports
through the Langeled pipeline fell to just above 20 million
cubic metres per day (mcm/d) in the afternoon.
It was not immediately clear whether the drop was a
commercial move or whether flows were affected by strike action
in Norway.
Norwegian gas production has been cut by around 12 mcm/d as
oil and gas workers extended strike action which has also
reduced oil output by around 15 percent.
The reopening of the UK-Belgium IUK pipeline on Thursday
following maintenance also supported prices, with day-ahead
exports to Belgium expected to reach 1.6 million cubic
meters/day, according to nominations.
The outage of the pipeline has been reducing gas demand
significantly, with Wednesday consumption still pegged at more
than 30 percent below seasonal norms, grid operator data showed.
An update on maintenance on gas infrastructure in Norway,
Britain's main gas supplier, supported gains on the July and
August contracts, when maintenance is due to cut flows from
Norway's main gas export processing plant.
Gassco's Kollsnes gas processing plant will cut flows by 39
million cubic metres per day (mcm/d) from July 5-23 and again by
45 mcm/d from Aug. 10 to Sept. 10, the operator said on
Wednesday.
"Gassco announced extensive maintenance in July and August
affecting Kollsnes which I think supported July and August
prices," a UK gas trader at a utility said.
July gas rose 1.10 pence to 55.85 pence, while the August
contract traded at 55.45 pence, up 0.90 pence.
Further out, winter 2012 gas rebounded from a fresh 16-month
low reached on Tuesday as Brent crude prices neared $94 per
barrel in reaction to the Norwegian output reduction and
supported long-term gas contracts.
The winter 2012 contract rose 0.80 pence to 64.00
pence.
In Britain's power market, prompt prices eased as the market
coped with an unplanned nuclear outage thanks to higher wind
power output.
Baseload day-ahead electricity fell 25 pence to 42.40 pounds
per megawatt-hour (MWh).
EDF Energy's 610-MW Heysham 1-2 nuclear unit shut down
unexpectedly on Monday evening after an electrical fault, but
the unplanned cut in power supply was expected to be made up by
up to 3,000 MW in wind power production on Thursday, National
Grid data showed.
The Heysham 1-2 unit is scheduled to restart on June 30,
while its twin reactor Heysham 1-1 is due to stop for a
statutory outage on July 6.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by William Hardy)