* Norwegian flows return after cuts * Liquidity falls ahead of Q3 contract period LONDON, June 28 British prompt gas prices fell on Thursday from 15-day highs as Norway and the Netherlands boosted exports and surging temperatures in southeast England cut domestic heating demand. Gas for Friday delivery pared sharp gains in the previous session, falling 0.65 pence to 55.60 pence a therm as Norwegian flows via the Langeled pipeline recovered somewhat after halving unexpectedly on Wednesday, raising fears it was linked to ongoing strike actions by Norway's offshore workers. Norwegian authorities said gas production has been cut by around 12 mcm/d, or 4 percent, as a result of extended strikes, far less than the reduction in Langeled deliveries on Wednesday. Langeled flows recovered to about 35 million cubic metres/day (mcm/day) from 20 mcm/day on Thursday morning, boosting supplies and driving Britain's transmission system slightly long. Gas for immediate delivery fell 0.60 pence to 55.60 pence. Rising supplies outweighed the impact of greater export demand from Britain to Belgium as the sub-sea interconnector returned from maintenance, traders said. The UK-Belgium IUK pipeline was exporting at a rate of 15 mcm/day, according to nominations, not enough to support prices given rising supply confidence. The outage of the pipeline for annual maintenance has been reducing gas demand significantly, with Thursday consumption still pegged at more than 30 percent below seasonal norms, grid operator data showed. Month-ahead gas contracts July and August headed lower as the impact of unexpected maintenance on Norway's Kollsnes gas processing plant announced on Wednesday faded. July gas lost 0.58 pence to 55.25 pence, and August traded 0.35 pence lower at 55.10 pence. Gassco's Kollsnes gas processing plant will cut flows by 39 million cubic metres per day (mcm/d) from July 5-23 and again by 45 mcm/d from Aug. 10 to Sept. 10, the operator said on Wednesday. "The IUK pipeline is back, but oil is weak and the upward run yesterday looks to have been over-done...traders also seem unwilling to take big positions ahead of the start of the third quarter over the weekend," a trader with a major UK utility said. Further out, the benchmark winter 2012 gas contract fell 0.70 pence to 63.30 pence as oil slipped below $93 a barrel. In Britain's power market, prompt prices eased slightly as the market coped with lower nuclear output thanks to higher wind and gas-fired power output. Baseload day-ahead electricity fell 5 pence to 42.35 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh). (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by William Hardy)