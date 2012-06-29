* Brent tops $93 per barrel on euro zone agreement

* Norway imports unaffected by strike output cuts

* Power curve rises as spark spreads sell off

LONDON, June 29 British gas prices rose across the board on Friday as oil and equities markets rebounded following a euro zone agreement to cut borrowing costs, while UK gas traders continued monitoring imports from Norway where strikes have cut oil and gas output.

The benchmark front-season gas price in Europe's most liquid gas market rose nearly 1 percent to 63.70 pence per therm, mirroring gains in the crude market, where Brent topped $93 per barrel following euro zone leaders' agreement to tackle soaring Italian and Spanish borrowing costs.

Europe's FTSE Eurofirst 300 shares index rose 1.8 percent and the euro rose over 1 percent in a parallel rebound.

UK prompt gas prices also reflected these gains and edged higher amid low trading activity on the short-term contracts, traders said.

"General sentiment is up today with the curve on oil and the EU agreement and therefore the prompt is up in sympathy," said on UK gas trader at a utility.

UK gas for delivery on Monday rose 0.65 pence to 56.00 pence per therm, while within-day gas traded at 55.70 pence, up 0.70 pence.

UK gas traders also continued closely watching imports from Norway, which have thus far not been impacted from ongoing strikes in Norway's oil and gas sector that have cut around 4 percent of gas output and 18 percent of oil production.

Following a sector meeting on Friday, the unions decided not to escalate strike action before another meeting early next week.

"There has been no impact on flows to Europe," another gas trader based in Britain said.

Imports from Norway via the Langeled subsea pipeline stood at around 30 million cubic metres per day (mcm/d), which buyers said was high for summer time, when demand and imports usually drop.

Demand for UK gas remained low despite the resumption of exports to Belgium earlier this week after maintenance work, with levels pegged at 31 percent below seasonal norms.

In Britain's power market, prompt prices also rose as they tracked movements in the gas market, with the restart of a large nuclear reactor on Saturday providing little counter-weight.

Baseload power for Monday delivery rose 40 pence to 42.75 pounds per megawatt-hour.

Outgoing front-month July and other curve contracts also ticked higher as traders said sparks spreads, the profit from burning gas for power generation, were sold off strongly.

"There's a lot of spark selling on front months and winter 12. Even with rise in carbon people are happy to sell," one power trader said.

Carbon prices, which are added to the cost of generating electricity, have risen around 30 percent in June as the European Commission is gearing up to ease a glut of carbon permits that has depressed prices.

European carbon prices traded at around 8.30 euros per tonne on Friday. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Alison Birrane)