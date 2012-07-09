* Norway oil, gas workers fail to find agreement over weekend

* UK gas consumption to rise on cool weather

LONDON, July 9 British prompt gas prices remained firm on Monday morning as an offshore oil and gas strike threatened to cut supplies to Britain.

Gas for within-day delivery was trading at 59.25 pence per therm at 0830 BST (0730 GMT) on Monday, up from below 58 pence at the end of last week, and gas for delivery on Tuesday was trading at 58.50 pence a therm.

Power prices for baseload (24 hours) delivery on Tuesday were also firm, trading at 45.10 pounds per megawatt-hour, up 2.4 pounds since Friday morning.

Traders said that the firm prices were a result of higher consumption for Tuesday and because of the ongoing wage dispute between Norwegian oil and gas workers and their employers.

"Consumption is bullish for day ahead (and) the other bullish elements are the threat of a Norwegian gas production shutdown after negotiations failed to reach an agreement through the weekend," analysts at Point Carbon said.

But they added that an oversupplied gas system on Monday mitigated against some of the bullish factors, resulting in an expected day-ahead gas price range of 58.40 to 58.80 pence per therm.

Britain's gas demand for Monday was expected to be 168.3 million cubic metres (mcm), 13.40 mcm below expected supplies, according to National Grid.

But demand was expected to rise by Tuesday, with cooler weather expected to add to rainy conditions that are already dominating the British Isles.

The UK's MetOffice said that it expected Tuesday to see cool weather, with a maximum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius, with "some bright or sunny intervals, but also showers quickly becoming widespread and often heavy, perhaps locally very heavy."

The MetOffice said it expected cool and rainy weather to dominated much of this week.

Further out along the curve, NBP gas for delivery next winter was testing important resistance markers.

The contract was trading at 66 pence per therm in the morning, only slightly below its 50 exponential daily moving average (DMA) value of 66.17 pence a therm, below which the contract has been since the beginning of May. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by Jason Neely)