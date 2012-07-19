* Seasonal gas prices lifted by strong crude

* August maintenance may tighten supplies-analysts

LONDON, July 19 British prompt gas prices fell on Thursday morning as mild weather weighed on demand while supplies were ample due to rising output from the UK Continental Shelf.

The price of seasonal gas contracts stretching into 2013 rose as renewed tensions involving OPEC-member Iran and the killing of top Syrian security chiefs helped lift crude oil prices.

Rising output from North Sea gas fields partially offset reduced imports from Norway, Britain's biggest supplier, pulling day-ahead gas more than half a penny lower to 54 pence a therm.

Gas for immediate delivery fell 0.20 pence to 54 pence. Bucking the downward trend, month-ahead gas rose slightly to 53.85 pence, up 0.20 pence due to worries over seaborne gas supplies.

The premium of August gas to the prompt market in part reflects concerns over infrequent liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments from Qatar, the world's biggest exporter, which has consistently cut deliveries to Europe in favour of higher-priced markets in Asia.

Demand for UK gas was 24 percent below seasonal average levels at 186 million cubic metres/day (mcm/day).

The market was oversupplied by 8 mcm/day but analysts from Point Carbon warned that supplies of gas may tighten in August due to planned maintenance at BP's North Sea Unity Riser platform and the Bacton import terminal.

"The prompt market is weak because supplies are looking good but the curve is being supported by oil," a trader from a European utility said.

The benchmark front-season gas price rose, gaining 0.13 pence day on day to 63.23 pence, reflecting strengthening oil prices.

Brent crude rose above $106 per barrel on Wednesday after the killing of Syrian security officials, and an attack on Israeli tourists in Bulgaria, which Israel accused Iran of orchestrating.

In Britain's electricity market, spot prices also rose, reflecting tighter supply margins following 1,200-megawatts of lost nuclear output after EDF's Sizewell nuclear plant experienced an unplanned shutdown.

The day-ahead baseload power price gained 1.50 pounds to 43 pounds per megawatt-hour.