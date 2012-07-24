* Temperatures climbing across UK this week

* Gas network undersupplied by 12 mcm/day

* Price spreads with Europe drive exports to Belgium

LONDON, July 24 British prompt gas prices rose on Tuesday morning, rebounding from two-month lows as maintenance in Norway restricted supplies while higher exports from Britain to Belgium lifted demand.

Nearby gas prices sank to lows not seen since May on Monday following a rise in temperatures, which capped gas demand at around 30 percent below seasonal norms.

Temperatures in south-east England were expected to hit 30 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday, but lower Norwegian supply and higher export demand propped up spot gas prices as the UK transmission network struggled to balance.

"Weather-wise, this week is looking hot but next week we're getting back to temperatures of about 2 degrees Celsius below norms, and the week after that we're seeing a return towards seasonal norms," a trader from a UK utility said.

Britain's gas system was undersupplied by 12 million cubic meters/day (mcm/day) despite demand pegged around 25 percent below seasonal norms.

Gas for day-ahead delivery rose 0.15 pence to 53.50 pence a therm, while the weekend contract gained 0.35 pence to 53.45 pence.

The month-ahead contract was little changed at 53.40 pence.

Higher gas prices in Europe drove demand for relatively cheap UK supplies. Exports from Britain's National Balancing Point (NBP) gas hub to Belgium's Zeebrugge market were at 39.3 mcm/day, up from 29.3 mcm/day on Monday.

"With a widening Zeebrugge-NBP spread for day-ahead, weekend and next week gas prices, the Interconnector UK may remain exporting at the current level," analysts at Point Carbon said.

Send-out from liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals steadied at 20 mcm/day, although Point Carbon said the Isle of Grain terminal in Kent, southeast England may boost output to help balance supply and demand.

The storage picture is looking healthy as rapid stockbuilding packs out Britain's biggest underground site, Rough, currently 92 percent full.

Point Carbon expects average injections into Rough at 10 mcm/day over the next 15 days.

Mid-range storage sites are 49.6 percent full, nearly in line with last year.

Planned maintenance at BP's Unity Riser platform is expected to hit domestic offshore output by about 15 mcm/day from August 1, a bullish price signal.

North Sea output steadied at 99 mcm/day on Tuesday.

Further forward, the benchmark front-season gas contract fell to 62.05 pence, down 0.20 pence on the day, and remaining at 17-month lows.

British wholesale electricity prices also fell on Monday, echoing losses in the closely correlated gas market, defying low wind power production forecasts.

Weekend baseload power traded at 40.50 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh).

Gas-fired power production grabbed a greater share of the UK's generation mix, displacing coal as the fuel of choice used by generators. Its share rose seven percentage points to 37.7 percent, while coal accounted for 35 percent of all UK power supply, National Grid data showed.

Windfarm output accounted for just 1.1 percent of all electricity produced in the UK, down from 3.4 percent on Monday. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Alison Birrane)