* Norway, Netherlands imports more than 1/4 of UK demand

* Winter 2012 rises first time in 5 sessions

* High wind forecasts weighs on power prices

LONDON, July 26 British prompt gas prices fell on Thursday on steady imports from Norway and the Netherlands and expectations that demand levels will remain weak amid warm weather.

Gas for day-ahead delivery slipped 0.35 pence to 54.25 pence, while August traded at 53.60 pence, down 0.05 pence on the previous session.

"The prompt is just weakening on continued high Norwegian flows," said one UK gas trader at a utility.

Imports from the Netherlands and from Norway via the Langeled pipeline together reached around 45 million cubic metres per day on Thursday, more than a quarter of the day's gas demand.

Consumption levels were expected to remain weak with mild weather forecasts reducing the need for heating and low demand for British gas from continental Europe.

"Come August, supply looks comfortable and demand weak, leading to softer spot," a UK gas market analyst said.

A string of liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker arrivals is expected to add to wide supply margins, with three cargoes due before the start of August.

Further out, benchmark front-season prices rose for the first time in five sessions, gaining 0.85 pence to 62.20 pence.

Traders said the contract had found a support level after days of losses, meaning further gains could be lying ahead.

"As a result of failing to break lower we seem to have seen traders come out on the buy side," the analyst said.

Summer 2013 gas also rose, adding 0.40 pence to 57.15 pence.

In Britain's wholesale power market, prompt prices also fell as wind farms were expected to boost output on Friday with high wind speeds forecast.

Day-ahead baseload power fell 65 pence to 41.70 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh).

Wind farm output is due to peak at 2,000 MW on Friday, National Grid data showed, compared with less than 400 MW seen on Wednesday and Thursday. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by James Jukwey)