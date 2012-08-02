* System expected to be 5.5 mcm/d long

LONDON Aug 2 British prompt gas prices eased further on Thursday morning as demand remained low and supplies healthy.

The day-ahead gas price fell by 0.75 pence a therm to 52.65 pence between Wednesday and Thursday morning, while within-day gas deliveries were down 0.6 pence to 52.50 pence per therm.

Analysts said the drops were a result rising supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

"LNG send outs are expected to remain strong as maintenance at the Milford Haven exit pipeline has concluded and there are at least three LNG cargoes heading to the UK and this could help limit the upside of the contract," Point Carbon analysts said, adding that they expected day-ahead gas prices to trade sideways between 52.60 and 52.90 pence per therm.

Reuters data shows one Qatari LNG tanker is currently moored in Britain and another three Qatari vessels are expected to arrive in the UK by August 9, with a combined capacity of almost one million cubic metres.

Total gas flows in Britain were expected to be 184.7 million cubic metres (mcm) on Thursday, 5.5 mcm more than expected to be required to satisfy demand, National Grid data showed, with a weak economy and fuel-switching to coal keeping Britain's gas demand 25 percent below the seasonal norm.

In the power market, prices also fell, with the day-ahead baseload contract shedding 60 pence to 40 pounds per megawatt-hour.

Further out on the curve, the picture was more bullish, with gas prices for deliveries in winter up 0.4 pence to 63.90 pence a therm.

The rise means that the contract has broken through a downward trendline that had been in place since late March.

Despite the increases this week, the contract remains firmly below its 50, 100 and 200 exponential daily moving average values of 65.15, 66.35 and 67.90 pence a therm respectively.

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Alison Birrane)