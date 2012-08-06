* Power prices up on unplanned nuclear outage

* Warm weather expected later in the week

LONDON Aug 6 British prompt gas prices dropped slightly between Friday and Monday morning as weak demand pulled down the market, but prices were expected to rise during the week as low North Sea gas flows were leading to an undersupplied system

Gas prices for delivery on Tuesday were trading at 52 pence per therm at 1200 GMT on Monday, down 0.25 pence since Friday morning, while prices for within-day delivery were down 0.15 pence to 52.20 pence a therm.

However, analysts said they expected prices to rise as British North Sea gas flows remained low and Norwegian supplies were also dropping.

"Continued low UK production and lower Norwegian imports have led to a short system this morning giving a bullish signal for the day-ahead contract," analysts at Point Carbon said, adding that they expected day-ahead gas prices to range between 51.70 and 52.30 pence per therm.

Gas demand in Britain was expected to be 177.4 million cubic metres (mcm) on Monday, over 25 percent below the seasonal norm, according to data from National Grid.

But despite the low demand, the system was expected to fall 8.4 mcm short of an expected flow of 169 mcm.

Some price relief could come from healthy gas storage levels as well as good supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

"LNG send outs are quite high and could increase further as there are at least three cargoes heading to the UK. Storage stock levels are now above last year's level meaning injections into storge could also adjust down to provide flexibility," Point Carbon said.

POWER

In the power market, spot prices rose on the back of an unexpected nuclear power outage.

EDF Energy's 550 megawatt Dungeness B21 nuclear unit went off the grid on Saturday morning in an unplanned outage, only one day after the reactor was returned to the grid following planned refueling.

Power prices for baseload (24 hours) delivery on Tuesday rose by 70 pence to 40.90 pounds per megawatth-hours.

The UK's MetOffice said it expected maximum temperatures on Tuesday to remain just above 20 degrees Celsius, with some showers in the afternoon, but conditions to become "very warm" later in the week.