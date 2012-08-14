* Day-ahead prices up 6.75 pct in August

* Gas system tight despite demand 30 pct below norm

* Winter gas rises above 66 p/th on firm oil

LONDON, Aug 14 Wholesale gas prices in Britain rose on Tuesday morning as low supplies from Norway put strain on the system despite unseasonably low demand, and high oil prices supported prices further out on the curve.

Gas prices for next day delivery were up 0.3 pence per therm between Monday and Tuesday morning to 55.85 pence per therm, and within-day prices were up over 0.2 pence to 55.50 pence per therm at 0800 GMT, their highest level since early July.

Analysts said that the high prices were a result of ongoing low supplies from Norway as well as lower import levels of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

"Continued low Norwegian imports and limited Dutch imports add a bullish signal to day-ahead gas prices. In addition the oil price is trading up this morning, bringing up the gas curve," analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said.

Point Carbon added that it expected day-head gas prices to range between 55.30 and 55.50 pence per therm.

At 163.70 million cubic metres (mcm), Tuesday's gas demand was more than 30 percent below the seasonal norm, National Grid data showed.

Despite the low demand figures, the system remained tight, with flows expected to be only slightly higher at 166.6 mcm.

Reuters data showed that around 420,000 cubic metres of LNG would be injected into the UK system between now and August 16, via two LNG tankers from Qatar.

In the power market spot prices also rose, mirroring movements in the gas market.

Prices for baseload (24 hours) delivery the next day were up one pound to 41.40 pounds a megawatt-hour.

CURVE

Further out on the curve, gas prices were also up, with prices for delivery next winter rising by 0.8 pence a therm since Friday to 66.10, their highest level since May.

This means that the contract has gained almost 7 percent this month and is testing resistance at its 100 exponential daily moving average (DMA) value of around 66.15 pence per therm.

The last time the contract was above its 100 DMA was in the first quarter of the year.

However, the contract's relative strength index (RSI) has risen to almost 67 points, with a value of 70 points or more implying an overbought market.

Traders said the rises were a result of the bullish oil market, which saw front-month Brent crude prices remain above $114 per barrel on Tuesday morning. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by Jason Neely)