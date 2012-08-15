* System could be 17 mcm oversupplied

* Storage levels to over 93 pct full

* Fossil power generation above 50 GW

LONDON, Aug 15 British wholesale gas prices dropped on Wednesday morning as daily demand dropped to under 35 percent of the seasonal average, according to data from National Grid.

Gas demand was expected to be a mere 155 million cubic metres on Wednesday, more than 35 percent below the seasonal norm of 241.70 mcm, data from National Grid showed.

With supplies seen at 171.9 mcm, the system was expected to be almost 17 mcm oversupplied.

As a result of this, gas prices for next day delivery were down by 0.85 pence per therm to 55 pence per therm between Tuesday and Wednesday morning, and prices for within-day delivery were down 0.8 pence to 54.7 pence a therm at 0845 GMT.

"Lower exports (through the IUK pipeline) and higher BBL imports (from the Netherlands), as well as a long UK system provides downward price pressure," analysts at Point Carbon said.

Wednesday's oversupply opens the opportunity for gas storage injections.

Many analysts see a threat of a tight winter gas market as supplies for liquefied natural gas (LNG) are drawn away towards Asia.

British gas storage facilities are well supplied, with Gas Infrastructure Europe showing a fill level of 4.45 billion cubic metres, equivalent to an average fill level of over 93 percent for the UK.

That would be enough gas to cover around 16 days of British gas consumption.

Further out on the curve, gas prices for delivery next winter eased slightly, falling back below 66 pence per therm to 65.70 pence.

This also meant the contract dropped under its 100 exponential daily moving average (DMA) value of 66.12 pence a therm.

"I think this morning's downward correction is of a technical nature as many traders thought the recent bullrun had been overplayed once the contract rose above 66 pence and above its 100 DMA," one gas trader said.

Winter gas prices have gained over 6 percent since the beginning of the month, driven largely by strong oil prices and concerns over a winter gas supply squeeze.

In the power market, prices also eased as nuclear and fossil power plant generation rose above 50,000 megawatt.

Prices for baseload (24 hours) deliveries for Thursday were trading at 40.80 pounds per megawatt-hour, down 0.6 pounds per MWh since Tuesday morning. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Alison Birrane)